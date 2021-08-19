Editorial, 8/20: Brooks concert a financial win that could pay off well in future

Logistically, the first concert in the stadium since 1987’s Farm Aid III went about as well as could be expected. There were, of course, some traffic tie-ups created by tens of thousands pouring into and leaving downtown before and after the concert.

And, at peak periods, there were long lines to get into gates. But those cleared relatively quickly, and the 50-minute delay in the start of the concert guaranteed that every concertgoer could be in their seat before showtime.

The show itself was another triumphant Brooks performance, as he and his band entertained and captivated the crowd from a rectangular stage near the 20-yard-line with giant video screens that allowed even those seated on the stadium rim to have a good look at what was going on hundreds of feet below.

The only troubling aspect of the concert was that it took place during the rise in COVID-19 cases that has sent the Lancaster County COVID risk dial soaring back toward the high risk range.

Few people in the stadium wore masks, as had been suggested by health and university officials, so it remains to be seen if the concert was a “superspreader” event. But it is worth nothing that Brooks on Wednesday cancelled five upcoming stadium shows because of the COVID case rise.

With that critical caveat, it’s fair to that Saturday’s concert was a success for Brooks, Nebraska Athletics and Lincoln. And it might just lead to more concerts at Memorial Stadium in years to come, which, after assessing Saturday’s show, would be very good for all involved.