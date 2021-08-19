Editorial, 8/20: Brooks concert a financial win that could pay off well in future

Garth Brooks came, saw and conquered Memorial Stadium Saturday, delivering the biggest entertainment event in Lincoln with the largest ticketed concert in Nebraska history.
At more than 90,000 people, the concert was the equivalent of a Nebraska football game, and it injected a game’s worth of activity into the local economy, especially the bars, restaurants and downtown hotels that had been devastated by the pandemic.
While the amount of cash that was spent in Lincoln over the weekend won’t be known until sales tax receipts are reported in a few weeks, it was clear from the sold-out hotels, packed bars and crowded restaurants that the concert achieved one of the primary goals that Nebraska Athletics set out when it scheduled the show -- to give back to the community.
It also provided substantial income for Nebraska Athletics, which saw a dramatic revenue drop last year. Concert revenues are closely held. But with a gross of around $9 million from ticket sales before ancillary income from concessions, parking, merchandise, etc., a $2 million payout to Nebraska Athletics would be in the range of industry standards.
And Nebraska Athletics took in additional cash in concessions and, specifically, the sale of beer. Offered for the first time at the stadium, reports are that about 115,000 cans of beer were sold at the concert at $10 a can.
Logistically, the first concert in the stadium since 1987’s Farm Aid III went about as well as could be expected. There were, of course, some traffic tie-ups created by tens of thousands pouring into and leaving downtown before and after the concert.
And, at peak periods, there were long lines to get into gates. But those cleared relatively quickly, and the 50-minute delay in the start of the concert guaranteed that every concertgoer could be in their seat before showtime.
The show itself was another triumphant Brooks performance, as he and his band entertained and captivated the crowd from a rectangular stage near the 20-yard-line with giant video screens that allowed even those seated on the stadium rim to have a good look at what was going on hundreds of feet below.
The only troubling aspect of the concert was that it took place during the rise in COVID-19 cases that has sent the Lancaster County COVID risk dial soaring back toward the high risk range.
Few people in the stadium wore masks, as had been suggested by health and university officials, so it remains to be seen if the concert was a “superspreader” event. But it is worth nothing that Brooks on Wednesday cancelled five upcoming stadium shows because of the COVID case rise.
With that critical caveat, it’s fair to that Saturday’s concert was a success for Brooks, Nebraska Athletics and Lincoln. And it might just lead to more concerts at Memorial Stadium in years to come, which, after assessing Saturday’s show, would be very good for all involved.