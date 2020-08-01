Editorial, 8/2: Ultimate punishment requires total accountability

The drugs used to execute Moore came from a Gretna business that entered a contract with the state to provide all the corrections department’s pharmaceutical needs. Its owner now vows never to sell products to the state again. Pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies are in the business to improve and save lives and don’t appreciate the attention that comes with being involved – accidentally or on purpose – with ending lives.

Among the public documents the state was ordered to turn over were communications from the manufacturers of each of the four drugs used in the cocktail objecting to their use in executions. One company, Fresenius Kabi, went so far as to sue the state before Moore’s execution, alleging that Nebraska had to have illegally obtained the drugs, since they don’t sell them for lethal uses.

The Journal Star editorial board has opposed the death penalty. But that’s not the issue here. The issue here is transparency and trust that the state is acting above board. It is the public who has given the state the power to take a life. And it is the public who deserves to know that mission is being carried out as legally and responsibly as possible.

With death penalty, the stakes are enormously high. So, too, should be our standards.