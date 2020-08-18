Editorial, 8/19: NU's 5-year plan strikes right notes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter struck all the right notes with the five-year plan during a Board of Regents meeting last week.

He spoke broadly about how higher education must adapt to serve students and the community in not-quite post-COVID world and how growth – for the university and the state – hinges on drawing in even more students from outside Nebraska.

Carter told regents that the university system would evolve – and initiative would revolve – around five key areas: Student success, workforce development, diversity and inclusion, strategic partnerships and efficiency.

It’d be hard to argue that any of those categories is unimportant. But the devil will be in the details – going from global to granular.

When it comes to ensuring student success, the first step is getting them in the door, and Carter has already made good on that with the Nebraska Promise – free tuition for students with family household income under $60,000 – and a two-year tuition freeze.