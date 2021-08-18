Editorial, 8/19: Nebraska must bring back its dashboard that tracks COVID-19

"Since the state shut down the COVID-19 dashboard on June 30, Nebraska has seen a rise in infections and hospitalizations," the letter stated.

"We respectfully ask that the Department of Health and Human Services reinstate the COVID-19 dashboard at once and that all 93 counties across Nebraska be required to report data to the state."

In late June, we thought we were done with all of this. Drastic drops in cases caused the directed health measures to expire without renewal and took away the need for the dashboard.

And then the a new strain -- the delta variant -- surfaced in America, and we've seen a spike in cases just about everywhere, Nebraska included.

However, the true scope of this spike is largely unknown in the Cornhusker State.

As of June 30, when Ricketts' emergency proclamation expired, counties with fewer than 20,000 residents were no longer allowed to report case numbers, vaccinations, etc.

That leaves just 17 of the state's 93 counties -- Lancaster among them -- to report case and vaccination numbers on that granular of a level. Some other public health districts, citing HIPAA, share numbers but only as a whole across the several counties they serve.