Editorial, 8/19: Nebraska must bring back its dashboard that tracks COVID-19

Nebraska stands out -- but not in a good way -- when one looks at national maps of COVID-19 trends.
No other state lacks a statewide dashboard to publicly track the state of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a troubling development given the recent rise of the delta variant.
Without all the information, we can only hope our decision makers are doing the right things.
Time will tell.
Still, it doesn't have to be this complicated. These decisions would be a whole lot simpler if Nebraska reinstituted its COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks the numbers -- from cases to hospitalizations to deaths -- each day.
It's time to get it rolling again.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has always said government would operate more efficiently if it were run like businesses. That said, you'd be hard-pressed to find a business -- from a family-owned restaurant to a Fortune 500 corporation -- that wouldn't seek out all the information possible before studying it to make the best decision.
Last week, 11 state senators sent a letter to Ricketts asking him to reinstate the daily COVID-19 dashboard to allow businesses, organizations and school districts to make the best informed day-to-day decisions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since the state shut down the COVID-19 dashboard on June 30, Nebraska has seen a rise in infections and hospitalizations," the letter stated.
"We respectfully ask that the Department of Health and Human Services reinstate the COVID-19 dashboard at once and that all 93 counties across Nebraska be required to report data to the state."
In late June, we thought we were done with all of this. Drastic drops in cases caused the directed health measures to expire without renewal and took away the need for the dashboard.
And then the a new strain -- the delta variant -- surfaced in America, and we've seen a spike in cases just about everywhere, Nebraska included.
However, the true scope of this spike is largely unknown in the Cornhusker State.
As of June 30, when Ricketts' emergency proclamation expired, counties with fewer than 20,000 residents were no longer allowed to report case numbers, vaccinations, etc.
That leaves just 17 of the state's 93 counties -- Lancaster among them -- to report case and vaccination numbers on that granular of a level. Some other public health districts, citing HIPAA, share numbers but only as a whole across the several counties they serve.
If Lancaster County, which has the highest vaccination rate of any county but announced nine COVID-19 deaths in six days last week, is any indication, this latest increase in cases could spell serious problems.