Editorial, 8/19: City's proposed budget lands in a good place

The Lincoln City Council will vote Monday to approve Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s proposed $243 million biennial budget. It would mark a 7%, or $16.7 million increase, over the current year.

While that larger-than-usual jump is enough to raise eyebrows, digging into the details finds that it is very reasonable, and, importantly, can be made without raising taxes as the city projects an 18% increase in sales tax revenues in the fiscal year.

In fact, the budget proposes lowering the city property tax rate by a half-cent, saving taxpayers $1.2 million.

Much of the increase will go to funding 67 new positions across city government.

More than half of those positions will in public safety and health. The Police Department will hire five additional police officers in 2023-24, spending 2022-23 trying to fill 40 current vacancies. The department will also hire three civilian employees to free up officer time.

The fire department will hire six additional firefighters and add two emergency dispatchers, and the health department will add eight public health nurses to expand a health visitation program that supports women and infants that is now available to low-income residents and will expand to all new mothers.

The health visitation program, which has proven to be of great value to the mothers it has served, will be paid for with existing money in its first year and would cost $153,633 in the following year. It will require $737,725 annually thereafter with some of the costs being covered by Lancaster County, essentially a commitment made for future mayors and councils.

Other new positions include an economic development specialist, a human resources recruitment manager, a fleet manager to coordinate the city’s different vehicle fleets, a cybersecurity manager for the city’s water supply along with positions in building and safety, finance, purchasing, the city clerk’s office, the water department and StarTran.

That is a large number of jobs – an increase that was opposed by councilmembers Richard Meginnis and Tammy Ward. But, we will take the administration at its word that the city is “catching up” with its operational employee needs and will hold the line on position increases in future years.

The other eye-catching budgetary shift, proposed by Meginnis and approved by the council, would move $1 million from the city’s cash reserve to the Fast Forward Fund, to restore money that has been used by the business incentive program, which had been little used until this year.

Again, $1 million seems like a lot. But the transfer would leave the city’s cash reserve well above the amount it is required to keep.

Meginnis was also successful in freezing proposed fee increases for child care programs and food service businesses, providing a small bit of relief. Other fees will increase in the budget by a standard percentage. Freezing those fees would be laudable but isn’t likely to happen.

Taken as a whole, the mayor’s budget, with the council’s alterations, is responsible, sufficient to adequately fund the city government and its programs and deserves its almost certain approval Monday.