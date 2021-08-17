Editorial, 8/18: CRT resolution defeat a step in right direction

Ultimately, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents did the right thing in voting down, 5-3, a resolution from Regent Jim Pillen opposing "any imposition" of critical race theory in university curriculum.
That it got to a vote harms the reputation of our university system and reveals troubling truths about our ability as a society to listen, learn, understand nuance and context and be willing to confront difficult issues.
First and foremost, the regents should never have been involved. Pillen's candidacy for governor simply can't be ignored as a factor in him bringing this forward. And the politicization of curriculum stands in opposition to the very mission of higher education, which the regents are charged to preserve and protect.
There has never been a shred of evidence produced that critical race theory, which has been around in academic/legal circles for four decades, has been "imposed" on students. In fact, characterizing Nebraska's university students as academic blobs to be acted upon is insulting. Part of a college education is evaluating information, thinking critically and expressing one's views civilly. College students should be trusted to make up their own minds about issues, not protected for fear they will be indoctrinated.
There is no doubt that racism and discrimination are part of our nation's past. For the record, most nations' pasts include racism, religious or ethnic persecution and intolerance. Being able to learn from and discuss them is critical. No society is without prejudice, but the degree to which people are treated equitably hinges on the ability to have open and honest discussions about hard issues.
To acknowledge race isn't "racist," though that's a favorite argument of those who don't want to talk about it. To allow a discussion of race to become divisive is the choice of those talking about it. To ignore that the experience of a Nebraskan of color is different from a white Nebraskan is naive.
Critical race theory is a narrow academic topic, one prism through which to view our communities and nation. It's been adopted, adapted, demonized and oversimplified to shape political discussions. Pillen has called the theory "un-American."
But consider these words from Batool Ibrahim, the first Black student regent: "I think because we are the greatest country in the world, we should be able to lay out all of our cards and see what happened in this country and talk about it."
Racism did and does shape our nation. How and how much are up for debate. But quashing the discussion doesn't make our university, our city, our state or our nation stronger.
The defeat of Pillen's resolution is only a step on the path to a more equitable and enlightened society.