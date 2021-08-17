Editorial, 8/18: CRT resolution defeat a step in right direction

Ultimately, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents did the right thing in voting down, 5-3, a resolution from Regent Jim Pillen opposing "any imposition" of critical race theory in university curriculum.

That it got to a vote harms the reputation of our university system and reveals troubling truths about our ability as a society to listen, learn, understand nuance and context and be willing to confront difficult issues.

First and foremost, the regents should never have been involved. Pillen's candidacy for governor simply can't be ignored as a factor in him bringing this forward. And the politicization of curriculum stands in opposition to the very mission of higher education, which the regents are charged to preserve and protect.

There has never been a shred of evidence produced that critical race theory, which has been around in academic/legal circles for four decades, has been "imposed" on students. In fact, characterizing Nebraska's university students as academic blobs to be acted upon is insulting. Part of a college education is evaluating information, thinking critically and expressing one's views civilly. College students should be trusted to make up their own minds about issues, not protected for fear they will be indoctrinated.