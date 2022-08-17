Editorial, 8/18: Building on the success of food trucks

In an effort to expand business opportunities and bring more foot traffic into the downtown and Haymarket areas, the city of Lincoln is turning to a ready and willing ally: Food truck owners.

A growing number of food trucks in Lincoln will be allowed to set up in certain downtown locations as part of a pilot program approved Monday by the Lincoln City Council.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the pilot program will run through September and October, then city officials could rewrite the ordinance over the winter to make it permanent.

There appears to be no downside to this ordinance, which restaurant owners once feared would cut into their business. However, they now welcome the additional dining opportunities after many of them have struggled to hire staff in the post-pandemic world, leaving them slammed to efficiently serve the masses.

It might also have a positive impact in getting workers to return to the workplace, which has been another challenge in the aftermath of COVID. Having some street activity might help, especially in those downtown areas that are blocks away from restaurants.

It used to be that food trucks had to park on private property. Two years ago, a pilot program allowed food trucks to park in four zones in downtown, expanding access for food trucks in the city.

Before that, food trucks could only park on the street with a special permit, which required four weeks’ notice and closing of the street.

As part of the pilot program passed Monday, food trucks will be allowed near the State Office Building, at 14th and Q streets, and in the south Haymarket under the Rosa Parks Way overpass.

And if the program gains steam and popularity, the council will have the opportunity to expand it and make it permanent.

That's exciting for both the city and the entrepreneurs who operate the food trucks. Often, their restaurants on wheels are a culinary testing ground -- the first step toward possibly opening a brick-and-mortar establishment.

Lincoln has a handful of food truck success stories -- Muchacho's, Mary Ellen's BBQ, Heoya, Motorfood and Rosari's Kitchen among them -- who plan to or have opened restaurants in town.

Food trucks epitomize an entrepreneurial spirit that should never be discouraged, while creating another way to keep the economy churning. More important, they make good food that is in demand.

We have always supported anything Lincoln's decisionmakers can do to enhance the quality of life. Creating an avenue for food trucks to increase their exposure -- and their business -- makes sense for everyone.