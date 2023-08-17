Downtown Lincoln officially enlarged Monday when the City Council approved a pair of ordinances expanding the area maintained and managed by the Downtown Lincoln Association to include the Telegraph District.

That designation means that “downtown” has stretched east of 17th Street to Antelope Creek (roughly 21st Street) and to Q and P streets to the north and K Street to the south, adding some 80 businesses and 156 properties to the district.

It means the DLA will provide maintenance, such as landscaping services, trash receptacles, benches, planters and bike racks, and management services, such as economic development, marketing and acting as a liaison with the city to property owners in the district.

Businesses and property owners are assessed a fee for the services based on the amount of space their properties take up on the street. Residents who own condos or owners of apartment buildings pay 45% of the management fee. The city matches the fees assessed to businesses, and the proposed 2024 city budget will add an additional $158,000 to the fund.

Those services should assist the vigorous Telegraph development, which has seen businesses, including the Journal Star, and, next year, Open Harvest, relocate to the district, new restaurants and other businesses begin to pop up and the residential units fill to capacity.

Just as important, the inclusion of the Telegraph District, with its mixed-use buildings containing hundreds of apartments, is another official embrace by the city of the ongoing transformation of downtown into a residential neighborhood.

That transition can literally be seen a few blocks west of the Telegraph District, where Pershing Auditorium, a downtown event center from 1960 to 2013, is being demolished to make way for a 93-unit affordable housing project that will add even more residences to the area.

The number of people living downtown is expected to grow from 3,000 in 2010 to nearly 10,000 once current development projects are complete, growth that will require a change of focus for the area to address the concerns of residents, issues including the need for grocery stores, drug stores and other daily life retailers and, particularly in the Haymarket, parking,

The transition from an office/business orientation to a neighborhood is changing the nature of the oldest part of the city, where the incoming residents can take advantage of the entertainment and arts offerings, including those on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, restaurants and bars, the under-development Haymarket park and other amenities that are making downtown a desired place to live.