Editorial, 8/17: StarTran grant important step in city's future

It took eight years and eight tries, but Lincoln landed its federal grant last week to build a bus transfer station.

If all goes as planned, design will begin next year on the $32.2 million multimodal transfer station, with construction starting in 2024 and completion in 2025.

The centerpiece of the hub will be the transfer facilities for StarTran's buses, but it will include parking, bike racks, city bike and scooter rentals and amenities like restrooms and waiting areas. It'll be a marked improvement from the current bare-bones outdoor transfer area by the Gold's Building, which is in the process of being renovated, forcing the immediate displacement of the facility.

The federal grant -- $23.6 million -- comes from the recently approved bipartisan infrastructure act. The rest of the money comes as a local match based on the value of the land and an extra $842,000.

That money gets it built. After that, it'll need to be maintained, which will be on an ongoing expense that will need to be figured into the city's finances.

But this transfer station is about more than the short-term profit and loss. Three years from now, when this facility is operational, StarTran may not look a lot different than it does now. Ridership may be up a little if the cost of gas doesn't come down. It might be down if service has to be cut back because of driver shortages or other factors.

The real question, though, is what Lincoln and public transportation look like not three years from now but 30 years from now.

Will the residential revival downtown continue? Will a robust public transportation system connect downtown residents with merchants and services in other commercial corridors? To what extent will environmental concerns reshape how we view and use public transportation?

Public transportation is part of a vibrant and welcoming city, providing an essential and affordable service to the underserved and a lifestyle choice for the environmentally or financially conscious.

The current bus transfer setup did neither riders nor StarTran any favors. Riders used the service in spite of the facility. A larger, better-equipped and more rider-friendly setup will be a draw rather than a deterrent.

In terms of emissions, traffic congestion and convenience, a reliable and flourishing bus system is a boost to the city. And this grant and the new facility it will fund are key steps in building that system.