Parenting isn't easy.

For those welcoming their first child, caring for a newborn can be even more daunting — especially if those new parents don't have a strong support system to rely on.

Family Connects, a new universal home visitation program included in Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's biennial budget, would allow new moms in Lincoln and Lancaster County to get some free advice and support from public health nurses who will visit them at home beginning in September, the Journal Star's Margaret Reist reported.

The program is entirely voluntary, although public health officials estimate about 70% of new moms — some 1,500 to 1,600 families — will take advantage of the services each year.

All families will be connected to nurses in the Family Connects program through hospital staff or their pediatricians and will get a visit at home from the nurse within three weeks following the birth of their child.

Some have balked at the program's $738,000 annual price tag, but consider the long-term savings the city will reap by investing in our youth from Day 1.

Any dollar spent on children — especially the youngest in our society — is a dollar well spent.

It's true that many parents won't need to use the program because they already have adequate support from family and friends.

Many, however, aren't as fortunate.

This program, then, will be especially helpful for parents who truly need these services, which we hope will give as many kids as possible a solid start.

Carter's charity is smart and selfless

If the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approves a $144,000 bonus Ted Carter on Thursday, the NU president doesn't plan to pocket the check.

Instead, Carter has vowed to donate any bonus — which is funded through the university's state-aided budget — to charity.

Talk about a smart and selfless move.

And even though Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy who came to Nebraska in 2020, is not disclosing where he'll donate the money, the charitable act is a stand-up move that engenders goodwill.

One could certainly argue that the money should be returned to a cause that benefits higher education — where it very well may end up. With all the cuts in the university system, Carter certainly could do worse than finding a way to help the cause of higher education with the money.

But it's hard to fault generosity.

Frankly, we could use more of it from our leaders.

The optics, too, of pocketing a bonus during a time of tight bottom lines and widening budget gaps could have potentially rubbed some the wrong way.

Carter was right to use this opportunity to do what leaders should strive to do: Create an example for others to follow.