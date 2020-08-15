Editorial, 8/16: Strange session at Capitol beset by partisanship, ongoing fighting

A handful of important bills the Journal Star editorial board has supported – added transparency for executions; name, image and likeness rights for college athletes; and partial exemption of military retirement benefits, to name three – were passed, along with the budget, in the final days.

The so-called “grand bargain” also proved that compromise isn’t dead yet in the Legislature, either. Lawmakers’ ability to work together to increase property tax relief and create a new business incentives program while on a strict deadline shows our hope for improvement isn’t entirely misplaced. (Reminder: Part of something is infinitely more than all of nothing.)

Such an accomplishment is made all the more impressive considering the chaos that reigned and prompted Speaker Jim Scheer to invite Gov. Pete Ricketts to address the full body a few days into the renewed session.

The level of acrimony and absurdity displayed by senators – best illustrated by Sen. Andrew La Grone trivializing an important parole-reform bill with his reading of “Yertle the Turtle” – indicates the need for senators to think deeply about how to govern effectively and in the dignified manner befitting them as elected officials.