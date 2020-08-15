Editorial, 8/16: Strange session at Capitol beset by partisanship, ongoing fighting

“And the turtles, of course – all the turtles were free. As turtles and, maybe, all creatures should be.” – Dr. Seuss, “Yertle the Turtle”
After a frantic 17 days that began harmoniously but quickly descended into false starts, finger pointing – and not necessarily by the index finger – and a filibuster from the aforementioned Dr. Seuss classic, a Nebraska Legislature session unlike any other concluded Thursday.
What a relief.
Familiarity may breed contempt, and the compressed calendar and late nights of this strange summer session did just that among senators. But one has to wonder what could have been accomplished had more energy been dedicated to legislating rather than lashing out at one another.
The amount of time spent bickering left far too many bills to die on the vine, including Hail Mary efforts to address the two most consequential news stories of the four-month layoff – the COVID-19 pandemic in Nebraska meatpacking plants and protests against police violence. Though time wasn't on the side of this legislation, many senators eschewed good-faith efforts to even consider these items.
Sure, the story isn’t entirely one of dysfunction; the last-minute flurry of action included some of the productivity Nebraskans expect from their lawmakers.
A handful of important bills the Journal Star editorial board has supported – added transparency for executions; name, image and likeness rights for college athletes; and partial exemption of military retirement benefits, to name three – were passed, along with the budget, in the final days.
The so-called “grand bargain” also proved that compromise isn’t dead yet in the Legislature, either. Lawmakers’ ability to work together to increase property tax relief and create a new business incentives program while on a strict deadline shows our hope for improvement isn’t entirely misplaced. (Reminder: Part of something is infinitely more than all of nothing.)
Such an accomplishment is made all the more impressive considering the chaos that reigned and prompted Speaker Jim Scheer to invite Gov. Pete Ricketts to address the full body a few days into the renewed session.
The level of acrimony and absurdity displayed by senators – best illustrated by Sen. Andrew La Grone trivializing an important parole-reform bill with his reading of “Yertle the Turtle” – indicates the need for senators to think deeply about how to govern effectively and in the dignified manner befitting them as elected officials.
Now that, like the turtles liberated from the tyrannical Yertle’s rule, the senators are free of the session, Nebraskans must demand they take a long, hard look at how business is done in the Capitol. Pettiness and partisanship of this nature are unbecoming of the last bastion of legislating without party labels.
Since senators heard their share of Dr. Seuss on the floor, let us offer just one more line from “The Lorax” as they consider how to work for the betterment of all Nebraska come January: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
