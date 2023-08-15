Even if you don't have kids in school, you may have felt it earlier this week. The morning commute gets noticeably busier with parents, students, teachers and buses on the road.

For all the debate and discussion — nationally, in Nebraska and locally — about what students are learning and where they are learning it, it all comes down to this week as students at Lincoln Public Schools and private and parochial schools return to the classroom.

Debates about policy and philosophy yield to the very pragmatic concerns of creating the best circumstances for helping teachers teach and students learn.

Motorists need to watch out for young pedestrians — and for teenagers driving themselves to school for the first time.

Parents need to reinforce good behavior and support learning outside the classroom.

LPS has started the 2023-2024 school year with Standing Bear High School providing an academic home for more than 300 students on the city's southeast side. And in a flurry of activity, the district filled 379 certified positions, leaving no vacancies among its teacher ranks. Administrators are still looking to fill 20 bus driver jobs, 60 paraprofessional positions and 40 custodial staffers. But as far as teachers go, the district is bucking the national trend and is in a better position than this time last year, when almost two dozen teaching posts were unfilled.

Down the road, at Omaha Public Schools, 7% of secondary teaching positions are open, as well as 3% of elementary ones.

A new student phone policy and a districtwide emphasis on student behavior will add wrinkles to the LPS school year, but they are aimed at improving the learning environment and addressing teacher concerns.

Behind the numbers and new policies, though, and behind the attention-grabbing headlines about property taxes, curriculum and hot-button social issues, the point of school, whether it's at public, private or parochial facilities, is helping students succeed.

All these other discussions are probably unavoidable. No one is naive enough to think otherwise. But the foundational question we should ask as individuals and as a community is, "What must we do to prepare young people — all young people — to lead and succeed?"

That will matter far more than the few issues that seem to divide and distract us from one of the most important jobs a society has.