Editorial, 8/15: Politicized health standards fight has tainted an important effort

Ongoing, raging debate about the rewrite of the proposed Nebraska health education standards seems to have left nobody very happy.
As the committee responsible for drafting the standards – which are up to local school boards to adopt, not mandated at any level – toned down the elements opponents thought went too far at first, those same individuals still believe the second proposal still exceeds what should be taught in public schools. Supporters of the initial plan argued their points were ignored by the more watered-down standards.
Even members of the State Board of Education expressed frustration at the process at last week’s public hearing, with at least one suggesting a third round of revisions may be necessary, even after the most controversial sex education references were scrapped.
The editorial board fears that the health standards have become so politicized and toxic that whatever the end result of this process may be, it won’t be recognized or accepted.
And that’s a crying shame for an effort that very clearly stated its intended goal as better protecting Nebraska children from sexual abuse and bullying, among other noble endeavors. Adults of all political stripes should at least be able to rally around that common goal, even as they may disagree on how best to get there.
Instead, last week’s public hearing at times felt like the dysfunctional meetings lampooned on the “Parks and Recreation” sitcom, with fights over who interrupted whom and insults casually tossed about.
Part of the problem with creating standards like this is the burden public schools now carry. Not only are they tasked with feeding and caring for children outside typical learning hours, but they must also meet standardized-testing goals and navigate budgeting with inadequate direct state aid – all while a hot-button cultural issue could spur an exodus to home or private school.
Now, irate parents statewide are demanding that school boards go on the record on where they stand on these draft standards before they've been finalized.
Nearly 50 districts’ elected officials have already pledged not to adopt these optional guidelines, despite not knowing how the end product reads. School boards left and right are leaping to conclusions before looking at what they’ve already voted down.
Hence our worries. The chalice seems to have been irreparably poisoned, no matter the final outcome.
Nobody will lose more as a result than Nebraska’s children, tomorrow’s adults, who can only watch as today’s adults often struggle mightily to have a civil conversation about children’s safety.
The exasperated testimony of Wayne High School senior Ruby Kinzie sums up how many children feel they've been let down.
"You basically made a whole group of Nebraska youth feel unseen," she said, referencing policies about LGBTQ students that were removed between the first and second drafts.