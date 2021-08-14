Editorial, 8/15: Politicized health standards fight has tainted an important effort

Ongoing, raging debate about the rewrite of the proposed Nebraska health education standards seems to have left nobody very happy.

As the committee responsible for drafting the standards – which are up to local school boards to adopt, not mandated at any level – toned down the elements opponents thought went too far at first, those same individuals still believe the second proposal still exceeds what should be taught in public schools. Supporters of the initial plan argued their points were ignored by the more watered-down standards.

Even members of the State Board of Education expressed frustration at the process at last week’s public hearing, with at least one suggesting a third round of revisions may be necessary, even after the most controversial sex education references were scrapped.

The editorial board fears that the health standards have become so politicized and toxic that whatever the end result of this process may be, it won’t be recognized or accepted.

And that’s a crying shame for an effort that very clearly stated its intended goal as better protecting Nebraska children from sexual abuse and bullying, among other noble endeavors. Adults of all political stripes should at least be able to rally around that common goal, even as they may disagree on how best to get there.