Editorial, 8/14: University budget plan invests in the right places

The University of Nebraska is asking state lawmakers for a 3% increase in appropriations in each of the next two years, a jump that would bring its state funding to $665 million beginning in 2023 and $696 million in 2024.

On paper, those numbers look huge. But, the state’s budget for 2021-22 is $12.5 billion, making the request from the state’s most valuable institution appear relatively small and reasonable in the state’s overall spending picture, especially in light of the two-year budget under which the university is now operating.

NU, which has campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, is entering the second year of a budget freeze proposed by President Ted Carter and approved by the Board of Regents last year.

The university is also continuing to make $49 million in budget cuts adopted by regents in 2020. Part of those cuts have included shifting funding in order to expand the Nebraska Promise program, which allows in-state students from families with qualifying income levels to attend NU tuition-free.

Much of the requested increase would go for salaries and benefits, $41.5 million over the two-year cycle. It would also increase fringe benefits by $5.1 million, and health insurance costs by $10.7 million.

In all, the request would provide NU with $64.6 million more at the end of the biennium to fund university operations. But that amount won’t cover all the university’s expected needs.

The university is projecting a $12.5 million shortfall in both years of the biennium, which will need to be made up through enrollment growth, tuition hikes or budget cuts -- or some combination of the three.

That need for increased enrollment, which the university has been pursuing for years, along with tuition increases or budget cuts to balance the budget, cannot be understated, as the state appropriations do not come close to cover the university budget of more than $1 billion.

The university’s budget request, which can only be described as reasonable, especially in a year in which inflation is at its highest rate in four decades, now goes to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education for review before it is submitted to the governor and Legislature in September.

The commission is likely to sign off on the request and the governor, who will be elected in November and the Legislature should essentially do the same next year.