Editorial, 8/14: Postponement of football will hurt, but is right amid pandemic

So erring on the side of caution won out, leaving Husker fans at home to, perhaps, watch games from the SEC, ACC and Big 12 on television -- assuming those leagues indeed play.

That’s not an outcome anyone wanted. But the national inability to, after five months, contain the coronavirus made calling off the games nearly inevitable.

Nebraska’s desire to play was as much economic as competitive. Nebraska Athletics stands to lose upward of $60 million this year, an amount that would have been reduced if not eliminated had football been played. Lincoln will also take an economic hit from losing the football weekends that bring tens of thousands to the city to spend tens of millions.

In 2014, the UNL Bureau of Business Research studied the spending of fans who attended the games that year, finding that they generated just over $5 million per game. Adjusted for inflation, in 2020, that number would have been $5.5 million per game.

The original 2020 Nebraska schedule had seven home games, which would have generated upwards of $38.5 million in spending. The pandemic-adjusted slate of five games would have dropped that amount to $27.5 million. Tuesday’s no-sports decision zeroed it out.