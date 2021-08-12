Editorial, 8/13: Vaccinations will continue opening door for normalcy

Lost in the national debate about the need for vaccine mandate is a very interesting local statistic: More than 68.9% of Lancaster County over the age of 16 is fully inoculated against COVID-19.
And that number, believed to be the highest in the state, continues to rise each week.
Last week, more than 1,700 people completed their second shots. That number is consistent with what we've seen all summer. Some weeks, we see a few more. Some a few less, but each week we see newly vaccinated people.
Other cities and states have used encouragement and incentives. Ohio, for example, raffled off five $1 million gifts -- real life-changing money -- to inspire stragglers into getting their shots.
Some places have chosen to cajole and threaten punitive measures to get people to get jabbed. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is requiring vaccine cards for anyone eating in a restaurant or working out in a health club.
In Lancaster County, neither the carrot nor the stick was necessary. Instead, common sense has been the guiding principle.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said her department has been seeing more children and their parents coming in to get their first vaccinations.
Lopez said the department also has focused on "active outreach" to make sure people come in to get their second shots, which also has helped to boost numbers.
Statewide, vaccination numbers are trending higher as well. Last week, vaccinations rose 20% from the previous week and 86% compared with two weeks prior.
That's a good reason to celebrate, especially heading into a weekend that kicks off the countdown to kickoff.
We're three weeks from the first Husker football Saturday in Lincoln, and we'll get a dress rehearsal on Saturday when Memorial Stadium will host its first concert since Farm Aid III in 1987. This time, Garth Brooks will be the guest of honor.
We hope everyone enjoys themselves. More important, we urge everyone be safe, as if that's possible when more than 80,000 are expected to be packed into an -- albeit, outdoor -- venue. If you feel the need to wear a mask, then by all means, do so.
The delta variant has thrown a monkey wrench into a pandemic we thought had been controlled earlier this summer. Now, we're seeing the number of COVID cases on the rise nationwide, thanks to this variant, which is said to be far more infectious than its predecessor.
The good news is that it doesn't seem to be nearly as dangerous to anyone who has been vaccinated. That said, we'll continue to urge anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to do so.
It's your way of protecting yourself -- and those around you. It's your way of ensuring that the concerts and sporting events that make like more enjoyable continue.