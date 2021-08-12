Editorial, 8/13: Vaccinations will continue opening door for normalcy

Statewide, vaccination numbers are trending higher as well. Last week, vaccinations rose 20% from the previous week and 86% compared with two weeks prior.

That's a good reason to celebrate, especially heading into a weekend that kicks off the countdown to kickoff.

We're three weeks from the first Husker football Saturday in Lincoln, and we'll get a dress rehearsal on Saturday when Memorial Stadium will host its first concert since Farm Aid III in 1987. This time, Garth Brooks will be the guest of honor.

We hope everyone enjoys themselves. More important, we urge everyone be safe, as if that's possible when more than 80,000 are expected to be packed into an -- albeit, outdoor -- venue. If you feel the need to wear a mask, then by all means, do so.

The delta variant has thrown a monkey wrench into a pandemic we thought had been controlled earlier this summer. Now, we're seeing the number of COVID cases on the rise nationwide, thanks to this variant, which is said to be far more infectious than its predecessor.

The good news is that it doesn't seem to be nearly as dangerous to anyone who has been vaccinated. That said, we'll continue to urge anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to do so.

It's your way of protecting yourself -- and those around you. It's your way of ensuring that the concerts and sporting events that make like more enjoyable continue.

