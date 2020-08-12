Editorial, 8/13: Presenting a Lancaster County budget was no small feat by board

In the last week, there was a push by the Lancaster County Ag Society for the board to raise the mill levy by three-quarters of a cent to generate the funds needed to cover improvements for the National High School Finals Rodeo and revenue lost when coronavirus concerns canceled it.

We endorse the the Event Center and the role it plays in Lancaster County, but we believe raising taxes of struggling community members at this time is too great an ask.

If there's another way -- and it appears its supporters aren't giving up the fight -- that doesn't mortgage our future or safety, then by all means, we'd support it.

Presenting this budget didn't come without its share of trims or tough decisions. The plan doesn't fund a dozen new employees in a host of county agencies, including the sheriff's office and the jail, and each agency had its spending authority cut by around 1%.

That said, it wasn't easy. But these are tough times, and this was the job each commissioner signed on for on Election Day. Still, when they do things right and demonstrate proper stewardship and responsibility toward public funds, it shouldn't go unnoticed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0