Editorial, 8/13: Presenting a Lancaster County budget was no small feat by board

Amid fiscal uncertainty, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners has presented a $200 million budget for the upcoming year that mimics the troubled times we're navigating.
There are no frills. No outlandish purchases. And some belt-tightening measures, as you'd expect. It's the epitome of austerity, and we have no problem with that.
This budget funds new body cameras for deputy sheriffs and helps pay for a new centralized county-city payroll system while protecting the county's workforce from layoffs or wage freezes
In short, the board "stuck to our priorities," said Commissioner Deb Schorr.
Funding body cameras for the sheriff's department was considered to be a key first step toward building trust in law enforcement through transparency. It became a hot-button topic in early June in the aftermath of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
In light of nationwide outrage, body cams are the bridge to officer accountability.
The new payroll system is also a necessary expense to improve workforce technology, while adding money to the budget to prevent layoffs provides peace of mind for those people -- friends, neighbors and community members alike -- who work on our behalf in so many ways.
Conspicuously missing from the budget is a plan to bail out the Lancaster Event Center from its $2.25 million hole.
In the last week, there was a push by the Lancaster County Ag Society for the board to raise the mill levy by three-quarters of a cent to generate the funds needed to cover improvements for the National High School Finals Rodeo and revenue lost when coronavirus concerns canceled it.
We endorse the the Event Center and the role it plays in Lancaster County, but we believe raising taxes of struggling community members at this time is too great an ask.
If there's another way -- and it appears its supporters aren't giving up the fight -- that doesn't mortgage our future or safety, then by all means, we'd support it.
Presenting this budget didn't come without its share of trims or tough decisions. The plan doesn't fund a dozen new employees in a host of county agencies, including the sheriff's office and the jail, and each agency had its spending authority cut by around 1%.
That said, it wasn't easy. But these are tough times, and this was the job each commissioner signed on for on Election Day. Still, when they do things right and demonstrate proper stewardship and responsibility toward public funds, it shouldn't go unnoticed.
