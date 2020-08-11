Editorial, 8/12: Mask fight is about health, not freedom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are folks who believe, in this age of COVID, that the land of the free is a little less so.

Social distancing, occupancy limits and masks – especially masks – have become flashpoints for arguments about personal liberty and the collective good.

In our pandemic fight, the state and city have enacted measures to mitigate the spread of disease, save lives and ease the burden on the health care system. Government often gets involved to ensure safety. Think speed limits, seat belt laws or restaurant inspections.

While some chafe under regulation, laws and ordinances serve purposes. With the pandemic, we have been asked to sacrifice temporarily some personal freedoms for a greater good. That tension is part of governance.

And that tension came to head recently when Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards refused to abide by the city’s mask order, ending up in civil court and then shut down before a seeming resolution Tuesday and approval by health officials for a reopening plan.