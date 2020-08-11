Editorial, 8/12: Mask fight is about health, not freedom

There are folks who believe, in this age of COVID, that the land of the free is a little less so.
Social distancing, occupancy limits and masks – especially masks – have become flashpoints for arguments about personal liberty and the collective good.
In our pandemic fight, the state and city have enacted measures to mitigate the spread of disease, save lives and ease the burden on the health care system. Government often gets involved to ensure safety. Think speed limits, seat belt laws or restaurant inspections.
While some chafe under regulation, laws and ordinances serve purposes. With the pandemic, we have been asked to sacrifice temporarily some personal freedoms for a greater good. That tension is part of governance.
And that tension came to head recently when Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards refused to abide by the city’s mask order, ending up in civil court and then shut down before a seeming resolution Tuesday and approval by health officials for a reopening plan.
Questioning the constitutionality and legality of a government order can, indeed, be a patriotic action, especially when done legally and safely. Madsen’s may think it’s striking a blow for business, but the city-ordered precautions aren’t there to hurt business. They exist to get our community, state and nation on its feet as fast as possible. No one has motive to make businesses suffer longer than necessary.
We hope that all businesses follow the spirit of the law and not just its letter. The degree to which we follow our health guidelines will dictate the speed that life can return to whatever normal will be.
Without wandering into the political minefield of the mask issue, there’s widespread agreement – from President Trump, Governor Pete Ricketts, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and lots of experts – that social distancing, avoiding crowds and, yes, masks, all help our cause in fighting COVID.
The Declaration of Independence lists “life” before “liberty” in its statement of inalienable rights. Our military personnel make great sacrifices – sometimes even their own lives – for ours and our freedoms. Is endangering the community by flouting health directives really an act of love for country and community?
The Constitution makes the role of government protecting freedom, not health. But this is a worthy trade of personal freedom for public safety.
There’s plenty of conflict and tension within our society. It’s good if the controversy over Madsen’s is really behind us, and mask use is embraced. The quicker we control this virus, the quicker we all get out from behind this eight ball.
