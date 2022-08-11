Editorial, 8/12: Development study paves path to growth

The clash over the Wilderness Crossing development adjacent to Wilderness Park was likely inevitable as environmentalists and Native leaders were sure to oppose plans to put 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments on 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77.

The Native people's concerns about the impact of the development on a sweat lodge across the First Street from the development won’t reoccur in the future.

But, other developments in the area envisioned under the city’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan are likely to generate the same environmental concerns about flooding and the impact on wildlife and native habitat in and near Wilderness Park as did Wilderness Crossing.

That reality prompted City Councilwoman Sändra Washington to propose and her colleagues to approve an appropriation of $100,000 in the proposed city budget for an environmental impact study that would look at the effects on the Salt Creek watershed, which includes southwest Lincoln near the park, if the Comprehensive Plan’s 2050 development goals are realized.

“It was very clear to me during the Wilderness Crossing public hearing that there was a great amount of love or high value placed on Wilderness Park and the Salt Creek watershed and flooding in Lincoln,” Washington said during the council debate on the study. “I thought, ‘How do we get to that? ... How do we actually make actions or policies (addressing those issues).’”

The answer to Washington’s question begins with the study, which, it should be noted, will not relitigate the Wilderness Crossing development, which is now being challenged before the City’s Zoning Appeals Board and in Lancaster County District Court.

The “scenario planning” study would assess the impact of development inside the city and beyond and as well as review the Wilderness Park Master Plan. Ideally, in the future, a study like this might be coordinated among city departments in such a way that it doesn't require a special appropriation.

The study should shed new light on possible developments, their impacts and suggest ways to minimize any possible environmental damage, becoming a tool for the City Council, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and mayors to utilize as developments are proposed over the next three decades.

Development decisions anywhere almost always generate some controversy. But, as Washington noted in proposing the study, the reaction to the Wilderness Crossing project was particularly strong.

The study, which will be included in the capital improvement plan, should provide a structure addressing long term environmental impacts of developments near Wilderness Park and, in doing so, set parameters to mitigate environmental concerns for future projects and, thereby, reduce or eliminate conflicts like that created by Wilderness Crossing.

That makes the $100,000 for the study money well spent as it should help create the kind of informed, balanced policymaking needed as Lincoln inevitably expands and housing grows into currently undeveloped areas on the edges of the city.