Editorial, 8/11: LPS makes right move on masks

Less than two weeks ago, the editorial board noted “a more cautious approach” may be needed as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was bound to shape a third school year.
Lincoln Public Schools officials announced they would indeed take that approach when students return to class next week after previously announcing masks would be optional. All students sixth grade or younger will be required to wear masks, along with staff members who work with those students.
By reversing course – never an easy decision – and finding a delicate middle ground on a needlessly polarizing debate, LPS threaded the needle about as well as possible.
The district announced masks would be optional for all students and staff in July, when cases had bottomed out. But anecdotal evidence of pediatric intensive care units elsewhere in the country filling up with young COVID-19 patients amid the prevalence of the delta variant are rightfully raising red flags.
As a reminder, this is the first form of the virus that vaccinated individuals are able to pass along to the unvaccinated. This is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently backtracked and began recommending masks indoors for all people, regardless of vaccination status.
Cramming dozens of children without masks into a classroom or hundreds into a cafeteria who are unable to get vaccinated because of their age might be a recipe for disaster in the absence of masks for protection.
Given the learning loss that occurred during remote school the last two years, in-person schooling is a must, and the safest way to do that is by requiring Lincoln’s youngest students to wear masks. Though there were cases among students and staff last year, only one outbreak was directly tied to LPS classrooms, helping to prevent the spread of the virus when less transmissible strains dominated.
Obviously, kids are not adults, as much as school aims to shape teens into our future leaders. But those in seventh grade and older have had ample opportunities to be vaccinated – even though far too many have eschewed an inoculation so far.
Accordingly, allowing vaccinated high school students and staff the opportunity to go without masks, should they choose, is one that adults should be able to make.
Masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable, we know. But they mustn’t be an object for scorn. Those electing to wear masks at the middle and high school levels need to be respected for their personal decisions.
And that’s where the shortcomings with the previous mask-optional rule fell short.
Those who have had the option to be vaccinated are in a far different situation than those who have yet to receive the chance – and LPS did the right thing by reacting to the present reality to protect its youngest, most vulnerable students.