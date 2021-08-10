Editorial, 8/11: LPS makes right move on masks

Given the learning loss that occurred during remote school the last two years, in-person schooling is a must, and the safest way to do that is by requiring Lincoln’s youngest students to wear masks. Though there were cases among students and staff last year, only one outbreak was directly tied to LPS classrooms, helping to prevent the spread of the virus when less transmissible strains dominated.

Obviously, kids are not adults, as much as school aims to shape teens into our future leaders. But those in seventh grade and older have had ample opportunities to be vaccinated – even though far too many have eschewed an inoculation so far.

Accordingly, allowing vaccinated high school students and staff the opportunity to go without masks, should they choose, is one that adults should be able to make.

Masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable, we know. But they mustn’t be an object for scorn. Those electing to wear masks at the middle and high school levels need to be respected for their personal decisions.

And that’s where the shortcomings with the previous mask-optional rule fell short.

Those who have had the option to be vaccinated are in a far different situation than those who have yet to receive the chance – and LPS did the right thing by reacting to the present reality to protect its youngest, most vulnerable students.