"Hamilton," the biggest performing arts event ever to come to Lincoln, will conclude its 16-show run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts this weekend.

While the beloved show's run is ending, what remains is this fact: Over the past 10 to 15 years, it's clear entertainment has become an integral part of the Capital City's culture — evidenced lately by the successful run of "Hamilton" at the Lied and also a record number of major concerts at Pinewood Bowl and Pinnacle Bank Arena this month.

Lincoln is an entertainment town, and if you don't believe it, look at the numbers.

According to the Lied Center, 31,500 tickets had been sold as of Wednesday for "Hamilton," which will conclude its Lincoln run Sunday. Total attendance for a 2019 run of "The Phantom of the Opera" was 29,133, handing "Hamilton" the title of the biggest performing arts event ever in Lincoln, and tickets still remain for this weekend's show.

If you do the math, that's 2,000 people per show.

Meanwhile, by the time September comes around, Pinewood Bowl and Pinnacle Bank Arena will have combined to host 11 major concerts — nine of those at the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

The run of shows includes the likes of Turnpike Troubadours, the Steve Miller Band, Train, the Doobie Brothers and Zach Bryan. In September, country music sensation Morgan Wallen will even come to town.

"It’s unprecedented," said Charlie Schilling, director of booking for PBA and Pinewood told the Journal Star. "It’s a real celebration of live entertainment being a big part of Lincoln’s culture. The fact that there’s 11 concerts at those two venues is kind of amazing."

While the total attendance of the 11 shows can't come close to matching that of a 10-concert blitz in the arena's first 80 days in 2013, ticket sales are healthy -- the Bryan show, which marks the arena's 10th anniversary later this month, was instantly sold out.

Lincoln's buzzing culture scene is not only good for its residents, but those who come to town to catch a show. "Hamilton," the musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton that blends hip-hop with show tunes, has been a particular draw for fans across the musical theater spectrum since it debuted on Broadway in 2015.

“Normally, we have 30% of our audiences come from outside of Lincoln," Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan told the Journal Star. "I’m confident that 30% of those who come to see ‘Hamilton’ will be from outside Lincoln, maybe more.”

At a time when people are looking for an escape -- and as we emerge from the entertainment doldrums of the pandemic -- it's heartening to see Lincoln remain an attractive spot for high-quality acts that we hope will come back.