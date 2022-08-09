Editorial, 8/10: Police contract an investment in city's future

It's simple supply and demand.

Lincoln doesn't have enough police officers. The city is short by 20 right now. It's not that different from any other employment sector, struggling to fill vacancies. Except when it comes to police, it can be a matter of life and death. Or at least public safety.

So a new contract makes Lincoln police the highest paid law enforcement officers in the state is good news. The City Council approved the three-year deal unanimously Monday.

As Chief Teresa Ewins notes, "It's really hard hiring people today. You're competing with the entire nation .... Being highest-paid (in the state) is kind of a no-brainer."

Law enforcement is a demanding field. And the last 20 or 30 years have made it more demanding. Officers are increasingly being called to intervene in mental health situations and addition to dangerous criminal ones. And police now operate under the scrutiny of body cams and a public armed with smartphone video cameras. While additional transparency is a good thing, it raises the stakes for every public interaction.

These are unavoidable things that make it harder to be a police officer and harder to recruit and retain them anywhere. Lincoln hasn't helped its cause, with complaints of harassment, firings, lawsuits and out-of-court settlements. Some of these are self-inflicted wounds, and some may be the result of fixing prior problems in the department.

But none of them make it cheaper to hire and keep officers.

An 8% wage hike for officers and 10% for sergeants, which would go into effect Aug. 18 with City Council approval, translates to starting pay for $64,128 for officers and $84,793 for sergeants. That would put officers just a smidge ahead of their counterparts in Omaha.

The new contract addresses a number of other issues beyond salary -- pay differential for second and third shifts, longevity pay, increased city contribution to health insurance, a higher life insurance benefit and lump-sum payments for current officers -- that will sweeten the deal.

But salary is generally the first factor in a job selection. If you don't pay enough, the rest of the stuff won't matter.

The raises and enhancements, of course, aren't free. The Lincoln-Lancaster County human resources director, Barb McIntyre, estimates the cost of the contract at $3.2 million in 2023 and $5 million in 2024.

It will be a great investment of taxpayers' money and a community's trust if this new contract stabilizes force staffing, making Lincoln a safer city.