Lincoln, it appears, probably already has its new police chief in Michon Morrow, who was appointed acting chief following last month’s resignation of Chief Teresa Ewins, who was hired in 2021 following a national search that brought her to Lincoln from San Francisco.

This time, however, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is not planning for a similar search to fill the vacancy, seemingly making it only a matter of time before Morrow permanently gets the job.

That being the case, Morrow, who has worked at the department since 1995 and was promoted from captain of the Southwest Team to assistant chief by Ewins in 2021, is well qualified to be chief, by her years of experience in day-to-day policing in Lincoln and her work in charge of the department’s management division.

The Lincoln experience is perhaps the most critical of the qualifiers as Morrow fits with the department, knows its personnel, understands its history and is, thereby, positioned to both know the issues it must confront and the way they can be best dealt with here.

Importantly, Morrow told the media after her appointment, the LPD command staff remains intact and committed to the department’s community policing model.

She and the command staff will be "evaluating decisions that we’ve made and understanding the impact" those decisions have had, referring in part to Ewins’ decision to reduce LPD’s daily media briefings to a three-day-per-week schedule.

That decision, the changes Ewins made in LPD’s procedure for the release of bodycam footage and identification of officers involved in shootings along with accusations by former police officers that Ewins had driven them out of the department after they had come forward with sexual harassment allegations can be seen as contributors to the former chief’s departure.

As such, the reduction in transparency, from the media briefings to the withholding of the footage and officer identification, must be addressed, and reversed by Morrow, who said any such decisions will be made with input from the entire command staff — a stark contrast with Ewins, who framed many of the decisions as coming down to her alone.

That collaboration will serve Morrow, the department and Lincoln well, as will a renewed commitment to transparency and public access to the department, a key element in community policing.

Asked at her news conference about being named chief, Morrow laughed and replied:

“I expect to make it through each and every single day with the best of my abilities, and as decisions come, we’ll address them head-on. And I would imagine those decisions will always be made with the best intentions for the Lincoln Police Department and the 500-plus people that we serve here and our community."

She couldn’t have given a better response for that is the standard that she’ll employ as chief, now and when the “acting” label goes away in the next weeks or months.