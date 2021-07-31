Editorial, 8/1: Regents’ vote carries lots of weight after critical race theory proposal

Academic freedom, a core tenet at any college or university, is the ability to teach any subject without fear of reprisal or retribution.
Based on that definition alone, attempts to ban the teaching of critical race theory – simply put, studying the modern ramifications of systemic racism and racial discrimination on a broad level, typically in graduate school – are antithetical to academic freedom, despite the disingenuous spin of those efforts’ proponents.
Fortunately, Nebraska isn’t one of the handful of states whose legislatures passed laws banning the teaching of critical race theory this year, when most Americans first heard of it. Unfortunately, a University of Nebraska regent has introduced a resolution “to oppose any imposition of critical race theory in curriculum” at the university.
Regents must reject this politically motivated attack on NU, proposed for purely partisan gain, to reinforce the tenets of academic freedom. Nebraska’s public universities risk being branded with a scarlet (and cream) letter and losing their position of respect and relevance compared to their peers regionally and nationally.
For Regent Jim Pillen, the sponsor of the resolution, it’s a no-lose situation. He’s burnished his conservative credentials for his gubernatorial campaign by challenging those darned liberals in post-secondary education, regardless of the outcome.
If it fails, he fought the good fight. If it passes, he can trumpet from the rooftops how he slayed critical race theory at the University of Nebraska – despite the collateral damage that will resonate across the state’s university system.
And the man Pillen’s trying to succeed, Gov. Pete Ricketts, knows better than to pour gasoline on the fire and boast on Twitter that Nebraska’s public university should be proud to earn the censure of higher-education organizations, as private schools with conservative leanings have.
Ricketts also knows full well that one of his predecessors, J. James Exon, sued the Board of Regents in 1975 to determine the university’s ultimate governing authority – and that the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled two years later that regents have “the power and responsibility to manage and operate the University as free from political influence and control as possible.”
Given previous incursions by state senators into university affairs on political grounds – the high-profile 2017 incident involving a conservative student that got UNL a censure chief among them – it’s more important than ever that the Regents’ authority is respected by other elected officials who’d no doubt bristle at a similar overstep.
The editorial board has long prioritized protecting college education in Nebraska, both in terms of legislative funding and political influence, because of the value NU provides both in the present and the future. Little did we expect the threat to come from within the Board of Regents.