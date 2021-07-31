Editorial, 8/1: Regents’ vote carries lots of weight after critical race theory proposal

If it fails, he fought the good fight. If it passes, he can trumpet from the rooftops how he slayed critical race theory at the University of Nebraska – despite the collateral damage that will resonate across the state’s university system.

And the man Pillen’s trying to succeed, Gov. Pete Ricketts, knows better than to pour gasoline on the fire and boast on Twitter that Nebraska’s public university should be proud to earn the censure of higher-education organizations, as private schools with conservative leanings have.

Ricketts also knows full well that one of his predecessors, J. James Exon, sued the Board of Regents in 1975 to determine the university’s ultimate governing authority – and that the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled two years later that regents have “the power and responsibility to manage and operate the University as free from political influence and control as possible.”

Given previous incursions by state senators into university affairs on political grounds – the high-profile 2017 incident involving a conservative student that got UNL a censure chief among them – it’s more important than ever that the Regents’ authority is respected by other elected officials who’d no doubt bristle at a similar overstep.