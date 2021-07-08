Editorial, 7/9: Police chief search featured good process, good result

Progress – in many respects – can be measured by broken barriers.
In January, America swore in its first woman of color as U.S. vice president. Last fall, the Miami Marlins became the first major professional sports franchise to hire a woman as its general manager.
That’s progress. And there will come a day – hopefully, sooner rather than later -- when descriptions of gender, race and sexual orientation are no longer needed in announcing such promotions. That will be the day when such decisions are the norm rather than the exception, the day all barriers are broken.
But progress, especially in these terms, doesn’t come without process.
That’s why last week’s decision to name Teresa Ewins as Lincoln’s next police chief is so consequential. Sure, Ewins will become Lincoln’s first woman police chief ever. She’s also the first openly gay police chief here.
But she’s so much more to her than her gender and sexual orientation. As monumental as those broken barriers might be, they would be far less significant – merely hollow platitudes aimed at appeasing those demanding diversity -- if she hadn’t gone through and shined during a monthslong process of interviews, vetting and a public forum.
The process put her at center stage and quickly highlighted her qualifications. They showed her credentials and allowed her to explain to the community her philosophies regarding a number of vital issues that will be paramount in her job success.
Most of all, this process taught us that Ewins is a communicator, someone who will have no problems with explaining to the community the decisions she’ll make and how they’ll impact our daily lives.
"I'm gonna come here, and I'm gonna listen to you," Ewins told a crowd of about 40 people at her public forum last month. "This is gonna be very normal if I'm here."
She’s here, alright. Credit the selection committee, which did a remarkable job of narrowing the list to four, all of whom were qualified to handle the job and all of whom brought life and professional experience to the table that would have made Lincoln a better place when it comes to policing.
Give credit to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who oversaw the process and didn’t swerve from it. The process allowed the best candidate to show herself. And Lincoln will be the better for it.
These are trying times, particularly in policing. The last year exposed on a national level a frayed trust with our law enforcement officials. It showed a need for police reform and additional training to rebuild trust. But more than anything, we discovered honesty, transparency and communication are a good start to rebuilding that trust.
This process, which ultimately whittled a list of dozens to a final four – and ultimately to Ewins, a native of San Francisco who will officially be sworn in later this summer, proved to be effective and illuminating.