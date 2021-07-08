Editorial, 7/9: Police chief search featured good process, good result

Most of all, this process taught us that Ewins is a communicator, someone who will have no problems with explaining to the community the decisions she’ll make and how they’ll impact our daily lives.

"I'm gonna come here, and I'm gonna listen to you," Ewins told a crowd of about 40 people at her public forum last month. "This is gonna be very normal if I'm here."

She’s here, alright. Credit the selection committee, which did a remarkable job of narrowing the list to four, all of whom were qualified to handle the job and all of whom brought life and professional experience to the table that would have made Lincoln a better place when it comes to policing.

Give credit to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who oversaw the process and didn’t swerve from it. The process allowed the best candidate to show herself. And Lincoln will be the better for it.

These are trying times, particularly in policing. The last year exposed on a national level a frayed trust with our law enforcement officials. It showed a need for police reform and additional training to rebuild trust. But more than anything, we discovered honesty, transparency and communication are a good start to rebuilding that trust.

This process, which ultimately whittled a list of dozens to a final four – and ultimately to Ewins, a native of San Francisco who will officially be sworn in later this summer, proved to be effective and illuminating.

