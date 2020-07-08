Editorial, 7/9: Once again, we pose a simple request -- wear a face mask

The point of this topic isn't to blame or shame you. Nor is there an ounce of politics involved in this often-made plea that's about to be uttered for the umpteenth time.
Wear a face mask, please.
It sounds like a simple request, and after being locked down for the better part of three months, one would think that donning a mask when in an area where social distancing isn't always possible would be a small concession to make.
Granted, it's not the way things were before COVID-19, but it's a step in that direction. And for a while, we were willing to do what it took to return to some semblance of the recent past.
And then we weren't.
The warmer weather arrived. The numbers started to level out, which led to the partial reopening of restaurants and bars. All of this presented a false sense of security that we were out of the woods, that the coronavirus had been conquered.
We got lax.
We let down our guard.
And now we're dealing with the consequences. A virus that never was conquered continues to see numbers rise.
Before we try to blame this spike in numbers on weeks of social unrest and nationwide protests, keep in mind what we stated in the first paragraph: We're not casting blame, nor is this about politics.
Conversely, President Donald Trump -- who last week did an about-face on the issue by saying he’s “all for masks” and would wear one if he were “in a tight situation with people” -- isn't solely responsible for a sector of the U.S. population opting to throw chance to the wind by forgoing masks.
This is a personal choice, and we want to be able to make our own decisions, to have the freedoms we once took for granted. Now's the chance to prove we're capable of doing so -- responsibly and maturely.
We've been told it's what's best for us. That didn't work as we'd hoped. So now we'd like you to take a more global view by thinking of others.
Think of the people we come into contact with each day, the people they come in contact with and those that they come in contact with. With these three degrees of separation, we can show you that COVID-19 is closer to your sphere than you might once have thought.
This is not the time to get complacent. We've put too much effort into stopping the virus' spread to suddenly stop caring or to somehow give in to frivolity.
We all need to do our part to protect the economy, to protect those small-business owners who are struggling to get back on their feet after being shut down for months.
We need to do what we can to protect each other. As trite as it might sound, there's no denying that we're all in this together.
