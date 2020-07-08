Editorial, 7/9: Once again, we pose a simple request -- wear a face mask

Conversely, President Donald Trump -- who last week did an about-face on the issue by saying he’s “all for masks” and would wear one if he were “in a tight situation with people” -- isn't solely responsible for a sector of the U.S. population opting to throw chance to the wind by forgoing masks.

This is a personal choice, and we want to be able to make our own decisions, to have the freedoms we once took for granted. Now's the chance to prove we're capable of doing so -- responsibly and maturely.

We've been told it's what's best for us. That didn't work as we'd hoped. So now we'd like you to take a more global view by thinking of others.

Think of the people we come into contact with each day, the people they come in contact with and those that they come in contact with. With these three degrees of separation, we can show you that COVID-19 is closer to your sphere than you might once have thought.

This is not the time to get complacent. We've put too much effort into stopping the virus' spread to suddenly stop caring or to somehow give in to frivolity.

We all need to do our part to protect the economy, to protect those small-business owners who are struggling to get back on their feet after being shut down for months.

We need to do what we can to protect each other. As trite as it might sound, there's no denying that we're all in this together.

