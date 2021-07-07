Editorial, 7/8: Lincoln's arts scene returns as vibrant as it's ever been

That season, a Beach Boys Pinewood Bowl concert and a few outdoor shows in last summer and fall, prevented arts and entertainment from disappearing in Lincoln. But, until May, there simply wasn’t much going on.

The record-setting crowd for ABT, attendance at the four Pinewood Bowl concerts (two which were moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena) and ticket sales for Brooks, other arena concerts and shows at clubs are evidence that Lincoln has immediately embraced that return.

That is no surprise. Lincoln has a national reputation for enthusiastic audiences at shows. The shutdown didn’t alter that; rather, it created pent-up demand that has manifested itself at shows and at the ticket office.

That cash infusion is a much needed benefit to not only the artists, who are able to perform after months off, but to promoters, venues and, importantly, their staff and crews, getting the beleaguered industry back to work.

“It’s great to be back,” the Bourbon Theatre’s Andrea Fabiano told the Journal Star last week. “I don’t care if I’m getting worked to the bone."

Indeed, it is great that the arts and entertainment are back in the city that has become a market for performing arts and concerts that outstrips its size. As such, arts and entertainment have grown to be one of the calling cards for this city, that, like its audiences, is getting healthy and building back better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0