Editorial, 7/8: Lincoln's arts scene returns as vibrant as it's ever been

Last week, more than 6,000 people made their way to Pioneers Park to watch some of the world’s best dancers perform on a stage that unfolded from a semi-trailer bed.
In August, more than 80,000 people will fill Memorial Stadium to see Garth Brooks play the first show there in 34 years.
The American Ballet Theatre’s “ABT Across America” show was be the largest performing arts event ever in Lincoln and perhaps Nebraska. Brooks’ concert will be the most attended show ever in Lincoln and, on paid attendance, in Nebraska.
Not coincidentally, the ballet performance and the Brooks ticket sales came as the coronavirus pandemic wound down, health and safety restrictions eased and life began to return to somewhat normal.
In fact, the free ABT performance was rightfully framed by Lied Center for Performing Arts executive director Bill Stephan as a community celebration of making it through the pandemic and of the return of the arts after some 15 months of near dormancy.
Arts and entertainment were the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, entirely shut down for months, then operating under capacity restrictions that largely made it impossible to do shows.
The Lied Center commendably was one of the only performing arts centers in the world to present a 2020-21 program, offering solo and small group performances to a socially distanced audience.
That season, a Beach Boys Pinewood Bowl concert and a few outdoor shows in last summer and fall, prevented arts and entertainment from disappearing in Lincoln. But, until May, there simply wasn’t much going on.
The record-setting crowd for ABT, attendance at the four Pinewood Bowl concerts (two which were moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena) and ticket sales for Brooks, other arena concerts and shows at clubs are evidence that Lincoln has immediately embraced that return.
That is no surprise. Lincoln has a national reputation for enthusiastic audiences at shows. The shutdown didn’t alter that; rather, it created pent-up demand that has manifested itself at shows and at the ticket office.
That cash infusion is a much needed benefit to not only the artists, who are able to perform after months off, but to promoters, venues and, importantly, their staff and crews, getting the beleaguered industry back to work.
“It’s great to be back,” the Bourbon Theatre’s Andrea Fabiano told the Journal Star last week. “I don’t care if I’m getting worked to the bone."
Indeed, it is great that the arts and entertainment are back in the city that has become a market for performing arts and concerts that outstrips its size. As such, arts and entertainment have grown to be one of the calling cards for this city, that, like its audiences, is getting healthy and building back better.