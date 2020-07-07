Editorial, 7/8: Campus police presence should get close eye

In the wake of the homicide of George Floyd and the ensuing protests, the University of Minnesota cut its contract with the Minneapolis Police Department, prompting calls from students and faculty across the country for their universities to do the same.
At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, that call came last month from the faculty of the African and African American Studies program, asking administrators to take a look at how local law enforcement -- the Lincoln Police Department, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol -- are used on the university campus, which already has its own police force.
The faculty request was triggered not only by Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis Police but by the actions of police during protests in Lincoln and Omaha, where demonstrators included UNL students who were tear-gassed, shot by rubber bullets and arrested for exercising their constitutional right to protest.
That alone has eroded trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, the faculty rightfully argue. And, therefore, UNL should examine not only its own policing practices and the relationship of the University Police with campus communities but with outside agencies whose officers come onto the campus.
That review should identify and precisely define any need for outside law enforcement agencies to be on campus and examine inequalities in policing, by University Police and by outside agencies in their contacts with UNL students, faculty and staff both on and off campus.
Fully severing ties between UNL and LPD and the Sheriff’s Office is likely impossible. That’s because the outside agencies provide law enforcement services at Husker games, Lied Center productions and other large events, like graduation, that university police cannot do by themselves.
So it is more imperative that the relationship between the university and state and local police forces be carefully examined in light of the protest-triggered policing concerns and that details of that relationship -- and any changes found to be necessary -- be made public.
In the words of Jeannette Jones, associate professor in the Department of History and the Institute of Ethnic Studies:
“When police are called onto campus to help out University Police, it would help everyone understand what the parameters are and what they are expected to do," she told the Journal Star. "That's just accountability."
And the examination and clarification of policing policies and relationships needs to be completed before the fall semester begins and large events that require LPD and Sheriff’s Office presence return to campus.
That would be true action to come out of the demonstrations, showing that the voices of the protesters had been heard. And it would be a step forward for law enforcement and policing in Lincoln and not only at the university.
