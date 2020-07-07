Editorial, 7/8: Campus police police should get close eye

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of the homicide of George Floyd and the ensuing protests, the University of Minnesota cut its contract with the Minneapolis Police Department, prompting calls from students and faculty across the country for their universities to do the same.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, that call came last month from the faculty of the African and African American Studies program, asking administrators to take a look at how local law enforcement -- the Lincoln Police Department, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol -- are used on the university campus, which already has its own police force.

The faculty request was triggered not only by Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis Police but by the actions of police during protests in Lincoln and Omaha, where demonstrators included UNL students who were tear-gassed, shot by rubber bullets and arrested for exercising their constitutional right to protest.

That alone has eroded trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, the faculty rightfully argue. And, therefore, UNL should examine not only its own policing practices and the relationship of the University Police with campus communities but with outside agencies whose officers come onto the campus.