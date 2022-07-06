Editorial, 7/7: Time to act on finding new water source

On July 19, the first step toward Lincoln’s most critical public works project of the 21st century will be taken when the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Water Supply Development holds the first of six scheduled monthly meeting.

The 27-member council, headed by Susan Seacrest, the founder of the Nebraska Groundwater Foundation and a member of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board, is charged with providing by January, 2023, recommendations on the development of a new water supply source for the city.

The city’s current water source, a field of 44 wells on the Platte River near Ashland, built in 1932, pumps water through 60 miles of large pipes to Lincoln. It will, according to estimates in the 2020 Facilities Master Plan, reach its maximum capacity in 2048.

By 2050, Lincoln is expected to grow by about 115,000 people — current water usage rates average 124 gallons per person per day, a mark that while seemingly high is a 34% decrease since the early 1980s.

Climate change is expected to raise year-round ambient air temperatures by 4 to 5 degrees, increase precipitation in the winter, spring and fall and decrease it in the summer.

That, along with population and industrial growth and land-use changes must also be figured into the analysis of the advisory council and of Olsson, the engineering firm contracted by the city to analyze the feasibility of two alternatives that have been identified by the city.

Both options call for Lincoln to get its water from the Missouri River. One would have the Lincoln system link with Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District’s Missouri River water plant. The other would build a direct connection to Lincoln from the Missouri through, perhaps, about 50 miles of pipeline.

Neither of the options will be cheap — cost estimates range from $350 million to $750 million, depending on which is chosen and its scale.

And, here’s why starting now is critical: It will take decades to secure funding, acquire land and build the new system. So 26 years isn’t really the cushion that it appears to be.

The initial steps in the project, including hiring Olsson, will be paid for from $6.7 million saved from water rate payments since 2018.

The city also will apply for $20 million from the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, for which the project is eligible after the Legislature turned down Sen. Eliot Bostar’s bill to earmark $200 million in those funds for the project.

Since the remainder of the funding will have to be worked out in the next few years — like a mix of of the money from the federal government — it is imperative that the project be supported by both Nebraska senators and the 1st Congressional District representative.

The new water system is as needed and important now as it was when the Lincoln Water System began serving its first customers in 1883 and when the Ashland well field and pumping station were developed 90 years ago.