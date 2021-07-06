Editorial, 7/7: A farewell to two inspiring Lincoln leaders

They were inspiring folks long before they were recognized for it.
Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall was Journal Star Inspire Awards woman of the year in 2016. Lincoln Community Foundation President Barb Bartle won the award the next year.
And by the end of 2021, both will have retired from their respective leadership roles after leaving indelible and important changes on our communities.
Birdsall helped stoke enthusiasm and creativity that defined a period of transformation and growth for Lincoln and its business community. Bartle changed the shape of philanthropy, championing Give to Lincoln Day and pulling in record donations and record participation.
Their steady leadership was put to the test in different ways by the pandemic, but both rose to the challenges.
It's hard to imagine Birdsall and Bartle will disappear from the public eye, but they leave holes in their respective organizations that will be hard -- but very necessary -- to fill.
The searches for their successors need to focus on similar attributes: An appreciation for Lincoln's unique qualities, an understanding of what makes a community attractive to the next generation, a focus on inclusion and an effort to leave no one behind.
Despite their long service, both Birdsall and Bartle showed a flair for creativity, innovation and a search for the next big idea. Their successors will need those attributes in big doses as the needs of the business community and the charitable community continue to grow.
Both the chamber and the community foundation do high-profile work, but the bulk of their labors are quiet, low-key and behind the scenes. They build relationships, connect people and resources, forge compromises and solve problems. For every ribbon-cutting and awards luncheon speech, there are countless hours of phone calls, meetings and, in the age of COVID, Zoom gatherings.
The job requirements are demanding. That's why the stakes are so high as we search for our next Birdsall and Bartle. And that's also why Birdsall's and Bartle's track records of success are so inspiring.
And speaking of inspiring, nominations for the Journal Star's 2021 Inspire Awards wrapped up last week. Finalists will be announced in August, and the winners will be named at a luncheon Sept. 21.
Birdsall and Bartle leave legacies of leadership. But the folks chosen to fill their shoes -- and the Inspire Awards themselves -- are a reminder of the wealth of talent and strength we have leading our businesses and our community.