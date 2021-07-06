Editorial, 7/7: A farewell to two inspiring Lincoln leaders

They were inspiring folks long before they were recognized for it.

Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall was Journal Star Inspire Awards woman of the year in 2016. Lincoln Community Foundation President Barb Bartle won the award the next year.

And by the end of 2021, both will have retired from their respective leadership roles after leaving indelible and important changes on our communities.

Birdsall helped stoke enthusiasm and creativity that defined a period of transformation and growth for Lincoln and its business community. Bartle changed the shape of philanthropy, championing Give to Lincoln Day and pulling in record donations and record participation.

Their steady leadership was put to the test in different ways by the pandemic, but both rose to the challenges.

It's hard to imagine Birdsall and Bartle will disappear from the public eye, but they leave holes in their respective organizations that will be hard -- but very necessary -- to fill.

The searches for their successors need to focus on similar attributes: An appreciation for Lincoln's unique qualities, an understanding of what makes a community attractive to the next generation, a focus on inclusion and an effort to leave no one behind.