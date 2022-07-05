Editorial, 7/6: LPS budget logical step after 2 tight years

For two years, the Lincoln Public Schools board has been frugal, implementing budget increases of only 0.5% each year.

Circumstances warranted caution. COVID and the economy have created volatile situations for businesses and organizations both public and private. And then layer on that changes to state aid that will take a bite out of LPS revenue.

Half-percent increases the last two years meant that some important things got attention, and other things had to slide. And to accommodate key expenses that needed to made amid falling state aid, individual departments had been asked to cut expenses by 5%.

It forced tough choices. But it was -- and still is -- tough times.

The economy remains challenging. The state aid picture isn't any better. But two new schools are opening, deferred spending on technology and curriculum can't be deferred forever, in a tight labor market and facing professional stress teachers deserve and need raises and two years after being sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association, LPS will add bowling and girls wrestling as varsity sports.

All of that is to say that the proposed $489.8 million budget, and increase of 5.8% or almost $27 million from last year, seems reasonable and manageable.

Almost 70% of the increase will go toward payroll and benefits -- for the addition of teachers in new schools and 4.11% growth in the salary and benefits package for teachers -- as well as other employees group.

LPS is the largest chunk -- 60% -- of a Lincoln resident's property tax bill, so the board's budget decisions matter to far more than employees, students and parents.

Despite a larger budget bump than previous years, it's unlikely that taxpayers will notice appreciable changes in their tax bills as a result. Assessed valuations will drop from $1.226 to $1.223 per $100, a small amount that comes from bond debt payments. Having a much greater impact will be higher property values.

Critics can quibble over budget lines. And taxpayers have the right to expect prudence on the part of board members. But this budget represents a sensible increase after two tight years.

As this plan is tweaked in advance of its likely approval in September, the district has enumerated some key priorities -- equity of opportunity for students, retention and motivation of teacher and effective stewardship of the district's equipment and resources.

Laid against that measuring stick, this budget seems to measure up.

