When Lincolnites and Nebraskans talk about attracting people and retaining our best and brightest youth, the conversation often centers on policy -- tax breaks, job creation initiatives, building family-friendly communities.

They are often acts of government, corporations and community organizations. Last week, in two very different stories, we saw the good that can be authored by people outside those realms.

About 80 students annually will enjoy scholarships funded by a gift from Phyllis Acklie from the Acklie Charitable Foundation in what is being called the largest gift to the NU College of Law in its history. Part of the gift will permanently endow the college's Children's Justice Clinic.

It's easy to imagine the good this gift can do -- attracting legal students and helping create class after class of students who are learning how to advocate for the legal needs of children.

It might not be as easy to see the direct line, but another piece of news from last week stands to benefit Lincoln in a very different way.

The game-changing Lincoln Youth Complex, and eight-field layout of baseball and softball fields and home to Nebraska Wesleyan's baseball and softball teams, faced a problem.

It sits in a flood plain north of Oak Lake Park, and it would need a foot of dirt to lift it above city regulations. To compensate for the additional water runoff, a corresponding amount of dirt must be removed from elsewhere in the same drainage area.

It was going to be a struggle to find a project that would allow removal of that amount of dirt until developer Bob Benes decided to accelerate plans for West View, a 119-acre residential and commercial development. Work on the northern end of the project will provide the dirt removal that will allow work on the sports complex to advance.

And the sports complex is seen as both a quality-of-life enhancement and an economic driver as it makes room for larger regional tournaments. In addition, Benes' planned development is slated to offer more affordable houses and lower-priced lots.

Additional affordable housing is another win in this equation.

A generous gift and a creative solution stand to make lasting marks on Lincoln and make our community better for the long haul.