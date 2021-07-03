Editorial, 7/4: Nebraska can’t get complacent with COVID-19 variants on rise

As the last vestiges of Nebraska’s coronavirus emergency were wiped away this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts struck an optimistic tone.

"Nebraska did a great job with this pandemic," he said at the press conference announcing the end of the emergency declaration. "Our health care workers did a great job."

He’s right that Nebraska fared relatively well when compared to other states – not to mention that the state’s health care workers indeed rose to the occasion – but taking down the COVID-19 dashboard might be a premature celebration, particularly in light of more contagious variant cases on the rise and abysmal vaccination numbers in many rural counties in the state.

That’s not to say mask mandates or gathering restrictions are the proper courses of action right now, especially given the low case counts.

But the thought of having children in school with no COVID-19 vaccination requirements (consider the other mandatory shots) or mask rules, as Ricketts said Monday, may be a premature victory lap. Though there’s been no talk yet of restricting local control, as other states such as Iowa have done, such a move would needlessly slow the responses at the ground level to mitigate virus outbreaks.