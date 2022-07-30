Editorial, 7/31: New ag land valuation method a long-term fix

Farmland prices in Nebraska have hit record levels this year, increasing, by some estimates, more than 30% from the first half of 2021.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report found that overall farm prices in the state rose 16% this year, to an all-time record of $3,360 an acre. But that report is conservative, especially when the prices are examined regionally.

United Farm & Range Management says prices are up 20% to 25% in central and southeast Nebraska, where the most productive cropland is located

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City estimated that Nebraska’s fourth-quarter land prices were up 31% for non-irrigated cropland, 21% for irrigated land and 23% for ranchland compared with a year ago.

And the Omaha-based Farmers National Company reports that the average price paid for Nebraska farmland in the first half of 2022 was $11,500, a jump of more than 30% from 2021.

The Nebraska gains are the biggest of any of the 18 Grain Belt states in which Farmers National operates, all of which saw jumps in prices

The increased demand for farmland and the corresponding price jump is being driven by higher crop prices, economic instability, investor interest and, until recently, historically low interest rates.

Investors and those concerned about an economic downturn see farmland as a stable investment – USDA data shows that since 1970 farmland has averaged a 5.7% annual return – that will be less volatile than, say, the stock market.

That stability is fortified by the strong prices for the crops produced in the state, which are expected to remain at least at today’s levels, even in a recessionary economy.

While they can be celebrated as a sign of a robust, stable agricultural economy, the rising farmland prices will, as re-evaluations of property are done by counties, exacerbate the state’s property tax crisis.

The increased prices will lead to higher valuation for nearby land, which will increase the taxes collected on that property that go to pay for public education and local government.

The increasing valuations will trigger calls for school districts and local governments to reduce their levies and, in the Legislature, for even more “property tax relief” created by diverting state funds, collected from income and sales taxes, back to property owners.

The only lasting solution to that rising land price dilemma, however, would require a change in the way Nebraska values agricultural property, shifting from price based valuation, which will continue to increase, sometimes at very high rates, to a production-based model like that used in Iowa.

A production-based system operates on the estimated income that a parcel of land could create and would still respond to the economy as increasing commodity prices would be reflected in the valuation calculations.

But valuation increases would be more moderate than the market-based jumps and would, thereby, hold down property taxes charged to that land. That makes it a change that would benefit Nebraska’s property owners, especially small farmers, for decades to come.