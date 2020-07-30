Editorial, 7/31: Carelessness could shutter restaurants, bars for good

The night the order shuttered Longwell’s, Iguana’s Pub and the Railyard Commons, a reporter and photographer from the Journal Star surveyed the nightlife scene downtown. Some businesses took social distancing and masks seriously; others appeared packed, with few masks to be seen.

The sooner this health emergency is in check, the sooner we can resume something resembling normalcy. But the virus is still here, and the city’s action to close these establishments for 24 hours should warn Lincolnites that a spike in COVID-19 cases could do even further damage to these businesses.

And Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday that shutting all the city's bars down was on the table, meaning Saturday's closures may not be the only ones.

For as much as has been made about reopening to benefit the economy, on-again, off-again closures caused by lax adherence to best practices to stop the virus only prolong and exacerbate the damage.

And the already battered food and drink industry can’t take much more uncertainty. To date, Lincoln has largely avoided the loss of iconic restaurants and bars that other cities have endured as a result of the pandemic – but that’s by no means guaranteed to continue.