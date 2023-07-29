Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has joined 18 other Republican attorneys general seeking to block a proposed federal rule that would prevent state officials from obtaining private health information about residents who have abortions or receive gender-affirming care in other states, where the procedures are legal.

The change to HIPAA patient privacy rules, proposed in April by the Biden administration, would block states from accessing health information about residents who obtained lawful abortions or gender-affirming care “for criminal, civil or administrative investigations or proceedings.”

Nebraska, it appears, has no direct legal interest in the federal rule change. Given that HIPAA is a federal program, prohibiting states from receiving information is neither overreach nor a reduction of states' rights.

So Hilgers is, as he acknowledged in his statement on opposing the change, injecting Nebraska into national abortion politics by claiming that the Biden administration’s proposed rule “is based on the false premise that states want to treat pregnant women as criminals and punish medical personnel who provide lifesaving care.”

In fact, that is exactly what lawmakers want in states such as Idaho, that have passed or are considering laws that restrict out-of-state travel for abortions.

Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban does not contain such a provision, another reason that the state has no direct interest in the rule change. But, as nine state senators delineated in a letter to Hilgers, Nebraska "has an unfortunate history of prosecuting women and health care providers for pregnancy outcomes" and pointed to a recent case in Norfolk in which a 19-year-old was sentenced to 90 days in jail for disposing of a fetus after an abortion.

That, rightfully, caused the senator signees, including Lincoln’s Danielle Conrad, George Dungan and Jane Raybould, to ask Hilgers why he wants access to medical records from other states and if he plans to use those records, or turn them over to local authorities, to prosecute individuals who seek abortions where it is legal or those who aid others in seeking care outside Nebraska.

The proposed rule change also extends to individuals, including minors, who seek gender-affirming care, some of which is banned in Nebraska, in other states, raising the same questions of prosecution for those individuals as well.

Hilgers must directly answer those queries, by first saying whether the state will use the information for any kind of prosecution, then, if the answer is yes, why it is necessary to have access to the information without due process of a court order or subpoena.

Regardless of the answers, however, Hilgers’ opposition to the proposed rule is concerning, if for no other reason than the fact that when given the choice between making personal health information more or less secure, he's chosen less.

Photos: Nebraska Gov. Pillen signs bill limiting abortion, transgender health care