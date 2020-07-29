Editorial, 7/30: It's time for State Fair to get its affairs in order

The audit also found that it appeared Kopke used bank accounts set up for RKBB Enterprises for personal expenses, including more than $41,000 for a truck, trailer and ATV, $29,000 for the purchase of land and nearly $55,000 for personal credit card bills.

Mary Avery, special audits and finance manager, sent a letter, dated Tuesday, to State Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith, informing her of the irregularities.

In March, Smith said an internal review of the fair's finances found suspicious activity, and the board at the time alerted the Nebraska State Patrol and the Attorney General's Office.

Neither of those agencies has commented about any potential investigations, but we're hopeful this one is given the full attention it deserves.

The state fair is an event that brings the state together each year. Since 1901, it was a staple of Lincoln. Grand Island took it over in 2010 and managed to grow attendance each year until torrential rains kept folks away a year ago.

The disastrous 2019 fair left the organization more than $1.5 million in the hole.

The board eventually laid off nearly half its staff and took out a $1.1 million line of credit with a local bank, moves that have put its finances back on much more solid ground.