Editorial, 7/30: It's time for State Fair to get its affairs in order

The Nebraska State Fair, badly in need of at least a year to regroup and rethink its next move, might be one of the few entities anywhere to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will hold only its annual youth agricultural events next month in Grand Island as the rest of the operation gets the opportunity to get its affairs in order.
The first order of business is cleaning house by getting rid of the garbage.
A state audit of the state's fair's books showed reason for concern. A Journal Star report indicated that two checks totaling $149,415.60 were made out to RKBB Enterprises Inc. during calendar year 2019.
RKBB Enterprises was created in May 2019 by Brandon Kopke, the fair's former chief of finance and administration. Kopke resigned at the fair's November board meeting after telling the board the fair was headed for bankruptcy.
That bombshell was accompanied a few months later by revelations that he may have played a more active role in the fair's financial crash.
According to the state audit, there were no invoices for the two payments, and auditors could not tie the payments to services rendered to the fair.
The audit also found that it appeared Kopke used bank accounts set up for RKBB Enterprises for personal expenses, including more than $41,000 for a truck, trailer and ATV, $29,000 for the purchase of land and nearly $55,000 for personal credit card bills.
Mary Avery, special audits and finance manager, sent a letter, dated Tuesday, to State Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith, informing her of the irregularities.
In March, Smith said an internal review of the fair's finances found suspicious activity, and the board at the time alerted the Nebraska State Patrol and the Attorney General's Office.
Neither of those agencies has commented about any potential investigations, but we're hopeful this one is given the full attention it deserves.
The state fair is an event that brings the state together each year. Since 1901, it was a staple of Lincoln. Grand Island took it over in 2010 and managed to grow attendance each year until torrential rains kept folks away a year ago.
The disastrous 2019 fair left the organization more than $1.5 million in the hole.
The board eventually laid off nearly half its staff and took out a $1.1 million line of credit with a local bank, moves that have put its finances back on much more solid ground.
The hiring of Bill Ogg, the fair's new executive director, is a step in the right direction, but last week's audit disclosure and the possibility that a financial crime may have been committed has created an urgency for the board to act with forceful resolve by adhering to a number of recommended changes in operation, including documentation on all expenditures.
Embracing those recommendations immediately is a good next step. The fair's future -- and its reputation and integrity -- are hanging in the balance.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino
