Editorial, 7/3: Nation built on hope and new beginnings

It's true of almost everyone in Lincoln. And Nebraska. And our nation.

Everyone here is from somewhere else.

But here we are on the eve of the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the document that gave birth to a new nation before the Constitution gave it its shape.

Its signers were immigrants and the descendants of immigrants. In the ensuing almost quarter of a millennium millions more immigrants would enrich our nation -- through their culture, their hard work, their friendship and their time and treasure.

Much of Nebraska's heritage comes from its immigrant roots -- Czech, Germans from Russia and others combined with our Native history. And Lincoln has been a center for refugee relocation -- Vietnamese, Sudanese, Yazidi.

Last week, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County announced it was more than halfway to a July 7 goal of raising $400,000 for refugee resettlement as relief organizations brace for Afghans and Ukrainians displaced by conflict.

Donors included private citizens as well as corporate ones. Lincoln has always been ready to pitch in for a good cause, and helping people build a new life in a safer place is a very good cause.

But it doesn't take cash to further the cause when it comes to welcoming refugees and immigrants. Donations of material goods can help. Being generous with our time can help. Even a smile might make a new day in a new place a little brighter.

It's easy, amid contentious political debate, to lose sight of what binds us together as citizens and residents of this community and this country.

For that, go back to the Declaration of Independence itself.

The second paragraph reads, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

We may disagree over how well we've lived up to these ideals or even precisely what the signers meant, but they are the foundation of our founding document, and they mean something different to each of us.

The next 27 sentences are a laundry list of the offenses of King George III, which necessitated breaking away from Great Britain -- all infringements on life and liberty.

But it's the last sentence of the Declaration of Independence that carries a profound message for us today: "... for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."

In the end, the Declaration of Independence wasn't about "independence." It is about unity, community and a willingness to sacrifice for our common values -- values we hold dear and should be grateful to share with our community's newest members.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0