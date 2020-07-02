Editorial, 7/3: Celebrating a nation that inspires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The celebration might feel – and sound and smell – a little different this year, but America is a remarkable nation, and its birth on the Fourth of July is worth honoring.

A reminder came last week on Centennial Mall with a pair of naturalization ceremonies, where 36 people pledged an oath of allegiance to the United States and became citizens – safely socially distanced from one another and comfortably close to the statue of Chief Standing Bear, who signified, said Chief Judge John M. Gerrard, the notion of equal protection under the law.

The path to citizenship isn’t easy. But these 36 people – diverse in age, ethnicity and background – worked hard for the right to have all the same privileges and responsibilities that so many of us take for granted.

In an age of pandemic and political and social divisions, it can be easy to lose sight of the blessings we enjoy in this nation, the very freedoms – speech and assembly – that can sometimes seem to widen rifts.

But the ability to criticize our government and our way of life is also the ability to fix it, improve it and heal it. The promise of progress is what pulls people to this great nation. And it’s what makes it worth working and fighting for.