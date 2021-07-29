Editorial, 7/29: LPS faces mask decision amid a changing virus

Perhaps Bob Rauner, a school board member who is the chief medical officer with OneHealth Nebraska, on Tuesday best summed up the dilemma the school district faces as it comes off a challenging year of learning.

“Although kids are at low risk, which is true, they’re also not at no risk,” he said. “But that’s only part of the problem (because) people don’t realize that the schools are a vector for the entire community.”

The newfound concern is a far cry from two months ago, when the school district decided that the new school year would begin with face masks being "strongly recommended" -- in effect, optional -- despite the low vaccination rates among school-aged children.

At that time, it appeared the coronavirus was on its way out. The city and state’s directed health measures were allowed to expire without renewal because the number of cases had crept to nearly nothing as the number of vaccinations slowly rose to way more than half of Lincoln's population.

The delta variant has changed all of that. It's right at the time hundreds of children ineligible to receive to the vaccine are preparing to congregate in schools across Lincoln.