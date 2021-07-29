Editorial, 7/29: LPS faces mask decision amid a changing virus

Things change -- sometimes quickly. Too quickly. And it’s with that in mind that we urge parents to be open-minded about the precautions Lincoln Public Schools officials plan to take to protect 42,000 students from a new variant of the COVID-19 virus.
In the last few weeks, we’ve learned that the delta variant is proving to be more infectious than its predecessors, but not nearly as dangerous to anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
We don’t claim to be medical experts, but we are certain LPS has the best interests of our children in mind. On Tuesday, the school board heard from more than 30 people – representing both sides of the issue.
With adults, it’s easy. You’re either vaccinated, or you’ve made a conscious choice not to take the shot. However, children under 12 have not been cleared by the Center for Disease Control to get the vaccine, and that makes them susceptible. In addition, Nebraska, with just a 34% vaccination rate for children between 12 and 17 years, ranks in the lower half of states.
That leaves LPS in a quandary about how to proceed with the school years that begins in two weeks.
Perhaps Bob Rauner, a school board member who is the chief medical officer with OneHealth Nebraska, on Tuesday best summed up the dilemma the school district faces as it comes off a challenging year of learning.
“Although kids are at low risk, which is true, they’re also not at no risk,” he said. “But that’s only part of the problem (because) people don’t realize that the schools are a vector for the entire community.”
The newfound concern is a far cry from two months ago, when the school district decided that the new school year would begin with face masks being "strongly recommended" -- in effect, optional -- despite the low vaccination rates among school-aged children.
At that time, it appeared the coronavirus was on its way out. The city and state’s directed health measures were allowed to expire without renewal because the number of cases had crept to nearly nothing as the number of vaccinations slowly rose to way more than half of Lincoln's population.
The delta variant has changed all of that. It's right at the time hundreds of children ineligible to receive to the vaccine are preparing to congregate in schools across Lincoln.
It’s caused us to take a more-cautious approach, as was made apparent on Tuesday when the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department changed its risk dial color to yellow after months in the green.