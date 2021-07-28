Editorial, 7/29: Let downtown bars expand onto sidewalk cafes as well

For years, downtown restaurants have been able to serve drinks in sidewalk cafes while the bar next door could not.

That’s because a 2004 city ordinance requires businesses to have a kitchen, a menu and get 60% of their revenue from food sales to have sidewalk cafes.

The inequity, however, should come to an end next month as City Councilman James Michael Bowers plans to introduce a proposal that would eliminate the kitchen, menu and revenue requirements from the ordinance.

That change, which would also make permanent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s executive order that allowed expanded outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic, will be a win for downtown bars, which have worked for years to be permitted to have sidewalk cafes.

“This is about fairness, about treating businesses equally,” said Duffy’s Tavern owner Scott Hatfield. “We just want the city to get out of the way.”

It is also about geographically leveling the playing field for downtown bars and restaurants.

Since voters approved the construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2010, the city has directed its downtown revitalization efforts toward the Haymarket, where the vast majority of restaurants now have sidewalk cafes.