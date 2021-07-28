Editorial, 7/29: Let downtown bars expand onto sidewalk cafes as well

For years, downtown restaurants have been able to serve drinks in sidewalk cafes while the bar next door could not.
That’s because a 2004 city ordinance requires businesses to have a kitchen, a menu and get 60% of their revenue from food sales to have sidewalk cafes.
The inequity, however, should come to an end next month as City Councilman James Michael Bowers plans to introduce a proposal that would eliminate the kitchen, menu and revenue requirements from the ordinance.
That change, which would also make permanent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s executive order that allowed expanded outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic, will be a win for downtown bars, which have worked for years to be permitted to have sidewalk cafes.
“This is about fairness, about treating businesses equally,” said Duffy’s Tavern owner Scott Hatfield. “We just want the city to get out of the way.”
It is also about geographically leveling the playing field for downtown bars and restaurants.
Since voters approved the construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2010, the city has directed its downtown revitalization efforts toward the Haymarket, where the vast majority of restaurants now have sidewalk cafes.
The change would, Hatfield and other proponents say, give the central downtown area a development boost by allowing the bars to add sidewalk cafes and other amenities that would likely bring in new customers and, importantly, change the appearance and tone of the area.
“We want to make something like Paris,” Hatfield said. “Not that we’re going to be Paris. But with sidewalk cafes that are done all over the country, we can create something great for people and the area. We might be able to make downtown cool.”
The ordinance change, to be introduced Monday and the subject of a public hearing on Aug. 9, won’t create a drunken wild west on downtown sides.
The businesses will still have to meet construction requirements for the cafes, with 36-inch-high fences, that must pass city inspection. And the bars as well as the restaurants must get an annual permit that could be revoked if problems occur.
“We think bars that operate responsibly inside and also in their beer garden could also operate responsibly along a sidewalk,” said the Urban Development Department’s Hallie Salem.
The Journal Star editorial board agrees with Salem, Hatfield and with the ordinance change. Bars should be allowed to have sidewalk cafes, a development, which, along with the concentration of music venues, would make downtown an even more vibrant area.