Editorial, 7/29: Civility key if Legislature wants to get things done

The Nebraska Legislature didn’t get off to a great start in its three-week resumption, with feuds between senators playing out on the floor. The acrimony caused Speaker Jim Scheer to adjourn early on Friday, rightfully admonishing senators for their behavior.
There was, to be blunt, no call for Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte to tell Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks to “shut up” and make a gesture, perhaps obscene, toward her after a tense exchange between the two lawmakers.
Nor was there a need for discussion on the floor, initiated by Sen. Ernie Chambers, of the campaign mailer Sen. Julie Slama and the Republican Party distributed that linked Slama’s opponent Janet Palmtag with Chambers.
But it was, with Chambers citing it as racist, Slama calling his responses “sexist,” “disgusting” and "vile” and the Nebraska GOP calling for the veteran senator’s expulsion from the Legislature.
Things were more civil Monday and Tuesday as senators grappled with the budget with some, primarily rural senators, looking to back off spending and direct funds to property tax relief and others aiming to help the state’s residents deal with the impact of the pandemic.
That split is reflective of the divide that has put the three most important measures the Legislature is considering into a seemingly intractable deadlock.
Senators determined to “get their way” have linked the proposals for property tax reform, a new business development tax incentive program and a $300 million state commitment to help the University of Nebraska Medical Center land a $2.3 billion federal all-hazard disaster response center.
If nothing changes, none of the three are likely to pass -- a hold-our-breath-and-stomp-our-feet outcome that might prop up some senators’ political prospects and drive home their ideology but would hurt all Nebraskans.
The only way that won’t happen is for senators, as the Journal Star editorial board has previously urged, to reach a compromise that allows each of the measures to be considered on its own merit. Each of the proposals deserves that and each, if the funding issues can be worked out, should be passed in some form.
That can only happen if senators are willing to put aside grandstanding threats, personal grievances and ideological rigidity. They must also listen to each other and work toward an honest compromise. Or perhaps a leader like the late Sen. Terry Carpenter, who mastered the process from the ‘50s through the ‘70s, could emerge to craft a “grand bargain” satisfying all sides.
In any case, nothing will get done in the remaining 10 days of the session if civility doesn’t reign on the legislative floor. Scheer was right to halt the proceedings and chastise senators to respect each other and do their work.
And, for the good of the state, they must continue to do so under the pressure to get too many things done in too short a time period.
