Editorial, 7/29: Civility key if Legislature wants to get things done

Senators determined to “get their way” have linked the proposals for property tax reform, a new business development tax incentive program and a $300 million state commitment to help the University of Nebraska Medical Center land a $2.3 billion federal all-hazard disaster response center.

If nothing changes, none of the three are likely to pass -- a hold-our-breath-and-stomp-our-feet outcome that might prop up some senators’ political prospects and drive home their ideology but would hurt all Nebraskans.

The only way that won’t happen is for senators, as the Journal Star editorial board has previously urged, to reach a compromise that allows each of the measures to be considered on its own merit. Each of the proposals deserves that and each, if the funding issues can be worked out, should be passed in some form.

That can only happen if senators are willing to put aside grandstanding threats, personal grievances and ideological rigidity. They must also listen to each other and work toward an honest compromise. Or perhaps a leader like the late Sen. Terry Carpenter, who mastered the process from the ‘50s through the ‘70s, could emerge to craft a “grand bargain” satisfying all sides.