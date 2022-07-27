Editorial 7/28: Smartphone ban in the classroom makes sense

It's hard to find fault with Lincoln Southwest's proposed policy for the new school year, which will ban the use of smartphones while students are in class.

The boomers among us will shrug their collective shoulders, believing such a rule was always in place -- and if it wasn't, well, it should have been.

We don't disagree.

The helicopter parents might complain. The school office, the old standby, is still available to get in contact with one's child.

And for those who believe smartphones, as they were in Uvalde, Texas, are a security measure, there had better be more effective ways of securing our campuses.

Shutting off smartphones during class makes sense. Sure they've become an indispensable part of life. They've opened up the world with just a few keystrokes, but at the same time, they also have the potential to create a learning distraction, while also hindering one of the underrated benefits of high school: face-to-face interaction.

Journal Star education reporter Zach Hammack wrote last week that Southwest Principal John Matzen recently sent a letter to parents stating that students would have to place their phones in a designated area before class begins.

While all high schools and middle schools at Lincoln Public Schools prohibit phone use during class, Southwest is the first to designate specific spaces schoolwide for students to stash their devices.

"It's something that has been verbalized by teachers for years as a distraction to learning," he said.

Some teachers at Southwest have used the policy for years — and to great effect, said Matzen, who added that students will be allowed to use their phones during passing periods and lunch.

That's a less drastic policy than the one implemented last year at Weeping Water Public Schools, which gave each students from fifth grade through high school a pouch to store their phones during the day.

The results have been positive, said Superintendent Kevin Reiman -- that is, after making it through a couple of weeks of smartphone withdrawal.

"It's been awesome," he said. "Our kids are more engaged in the classroom. Kids talk now at lunch instead of texting and having their nose in their phone the whole lunch period."

It's a return to a time when high school taught valuable life skills like socialization and face-to-face interaction.

After two years of at-home learning -- two years of pandemic-mandated isolation -- interacting with others without the use of electronic devices serves a valuable purpose.

"The mental health of our students is the biggest benefit," said one principal at Tri County Public Schools, which has a policy similar to Weeping Water.

That should be reason enough for all schools -- everywhere -- to consider smartphone restrictions during the school day.