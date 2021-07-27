Editorial, 7/28: Conference shifts may spell issues for Huskers

Texas and Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Monday that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights to the conference after 2025, the first formal step in the two athletic powerhouses' move to the Southeastern Conference.

That move, which has already imperiled the Big 12, is almost certain to accelerate the ongoing transformation of college football and other revenue producing sports from “amateur” to professional -- a change that could very well negatively impact Nebraska athletics for decades to come.

Eleven years ago, Nebraska avoided the instability that could lead to the disappearance of the Big 12 when, under the guidance of then UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman and Athletics Director Tom Osborne, it left its longtime conference for the stability and, importantly, big dollars of the Big Ten.

Subsequent chancellors and ADs wisely ignored media pundits and equally misguided fans who have pushed for a return to the Big 12 -- a move would have been disastrous.

Being firmly and loyally positioned in the Big Ten should ensure that Nebraska is in a league that will become one of the mega-conferences of 16 to 24 teams that will likely emerge from the realignment shakeup.