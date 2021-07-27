Editorial, 7/28: Conference shifts may spell issues for Huskers

Texas and Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Monday that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights to the conference after 2025, the first formal step in the two athletic powerhouses' move to the Southeastern Conference.
That move, which has already imperiled the Big 12, is almost certain to accelerate the ongoing transformation of college football and other revenue producing sports from “amateur” to professional -- a change that could very well negatively impact Nebraska athletics for decades to come.
Eleven years ago, Nebraska avoided the instability that could lead to the disappearance of the Big 12 when, under the guidance of then UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman and Athletics Director Tom Osborne, it left its longtime conference for the stability and, importantly, big dollars of the Big Ten.
Subsequent chancellors and ADs wisely ignored media pundits and equally misguided fans who have pushed for a return to the Big 12 -- a move would have been disastrous.
Being firmly and loyally positioned in the Big Ten should ensure that Nebraska is in a league that will become one of the mega-conferences of 16 to 24 teams that will likely emerge from the realignment shakeup.
But the change toward a largely unregulated, much more professional business model could very well hurt Nebraska, the little state school that has often punched well above its weight.
With just 1.9 million people, Nebraska is the second smallest state to have a school in a Power Five conference, just 100,000 more than West Virginia.
That small population base, along with NCAA scholarship limits, has impacted Nebraska for decades, forcing the recruitment of athletes from around the country to complement the few locals -- the reverse of powerhouse schools in larger states and recruiting hotbeds.
With the increasingly powerless NCAA announcing it is stepping back from some regulations and enforcement, Nebraska’s size and location is likely to work against it being able to compete economically and, subsequently on the fields and courts. Aggressively getting ahead of the new name, image, likeness payment programs for athletes is of critical importance for NU with the rapid changes in motion.
The changes won’t happen overnight. Texas' and Oklahoma's media rights grant to the Big 12 doesn’t expire until 2025. So it’s unlikely that any moves by any schools to new conferences won’t happen until 2022-23, at the earliest.
But changes that will forever alter college sports as they have been known are coming. That, in the long run, might not bode well for Nebraska.