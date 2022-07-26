Editorial, 7/27: Lincoln ready to plan its next big thing

The last time Lincoln thought big and long-term, we ended up with the shiny Pinnacle Bank Arena and a reshaped Haymarket that's become a vibrant gathering place.

We're being asked to think big and long-term again, this time to start envision the kind of place we want to be in 2040. And the first step is asking residents what we want, in the form of a quick survey.

The survey and the process is being driven by Broad Ripple Strategies, a consulting firm that has worked with dozens of cities and was rolled out at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's annual Economic Development Breakfast on Friday.

Broad Ripple principal Alex Pearlstein highlighted the fact that Lincoln already enjoys many traits of a thriving community -- low unemployment, growing businesses and a healthy economy. But he noted that current success isn't a guarantee of future success, so Lincoln needed its eyes on the horizon.

The survey opens the discussion with standard questions about what we brag and complain about in our community, what our priorities are and what words we want to describe Lincoln with.

After engaging stakeholders, the remaining four stages will involve community assessment, creation of a strategy for economic vitality and setting guidelines for implementation.

Not to put the cart before the horse, but here's what we hope figures into an economic vitality strategy:

Balanced growth: Downtown got a lot of love with the last long-term plan, and it's paid off for all. But some of our greatest growth opportunities may not be centrally located or photogenic. Growth and infrastructure on the fringes of Lincoln need to be concern.

Filling the gaps: The hope with a plan such as this is to improve the quality of life for all, and in the process attract new people and businesses. Any plan that serves the underserved and draws attention to the overlooked holds promise to make life better for all.

Building opportunity: As traffic patterns changes and population centers shift, there are new options for industry. We hope we are intentional as we look for places to foster new business.

The devil is in the details: Whatever cool new initiatives this project suggests, there will be uncool details to attend to. Utilities, roads, water supply, public transportation options will all need to be part of the discussion -- a sometimes unsexy discussion. But just as a growing city puts a strain on infrastructure, it also can put a strain on the environment. It'll be essential to minimize harm and maximize efficiency.

Take the survey. Join in this process to plan our city's future. Pinnacle Bank Arena was once a glimmer in someone's eye. Who knows whose big idea will become Lincoln's future?