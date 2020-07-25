Editorial, 7/26: LPS plan for reopening schools hits right notes

The plan also accounts for the possibility of infected students --sending those with possible symptoms to the health office for a screening, keeping those suspected of having COVID-19 or a high-risk contact in an isolated room until parents can pick them up and contract tracing to notify the families of those who might have had a high-risk contact.

Beyond those precautions, the plan doesn’t specifically address the concerns of the 2,300-member Lincoln Education Association, which last week called on the district to delay in-person opening until after the current coronavirus spike recedes and, at best, the dial drops to green.

Teachers should be concerned about contracting COVID-19 in school. There are reports of early retirements and teachers taking extended leave to avoid being in school next month. And the district should do everything possible to reduce the chance of transmission of the virus to adults from the young people, some of whom are likely to be asymptomatic carriers.

Many parents are also rightfully concerned about sending their children back to school during the pandemic. They have until Friday to choose whether to do so or keep them at home for online learning.

For those who choose to return and get the social and educational benefits of being in school, LPS appears to have crafted a plan that will allow students, teachers and staff to return, work and play as safely as possible.