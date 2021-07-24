Editorial, 7/25: Ricketts wastes taxpayer money for useless stunt along border

The deployment to the border itself is highly questionable.

Abbott’s border enforcement initiative and his destined-to-fail effort to build a border wall is more political stunt than serious policy, designed to theatrically oppose and embarrass the Biden administration.

Not surprisingly, Ricketts, who has positioned himself as a vocal critic of seemingly every Biden policy, signed on to the deployment. So did two other outspoken, politically ambitious Republican governors -- Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Kristi Noem of South Dakota

Iowa will be paying for its troopers, putting its taxpayers in the same boat with Nebraskans. South Dakota’s costs are being covered by a private donor.

The latter should never be considered in Nebraska. Allowing private individuals or companies to pay state expenditures is horrible public policy almost certain to be abused for partisan purposes and economic gain -- and likely illegal.

Even if the deployment could be justified as policy, Nebraska’s role was inconsequential.

Serving in a backup capacity, the patrol said it made 500 traffic stops while at the border -- to be blunt, that’s $1,000 per stop. Not surprisingly, it made 500 fewer stops in Nebraska, where the troopers should have been working.