Editorial, 7/24: Stability, safety key for girls at YRTC

Roughly a year ago, the girls living at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva were thrown into a state of uncertainty when damage to facilities came to light and state senators removed them from the campus.
Not much has changed since.
Other than where they’re being housed, that is. And it’s set to change again.
Last week’s revelation that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services now plans to move them to a new facility at the Hastings Regional Center is the latest chapter in this controversy being addressed by a largely united Nebraska Legislature. It’s imperative that tough questions be asked of whether the decision is right for the teens living at those locations.
First and foremost is the safety and well-being of the youth in this program and the other residential campuses under HHS’ purview.
That’s why the package of oversight bills advanced Monday in a rare moment of unity by the Legislature and questions about this move are merited. The YRTC campuses have remained in turmoil for far too long, with a rash of escapes from the boys campus in Kearney to the girls tumultuous living quarters.
Here’s a reminder of the revolving door experienced by these girls, who have among the highest needs of any Nebraskans their age.
After being moved from Geneva last summer, they were moved to a makeshift setup at the boys’ YRTC in Kearney. Then, the boys and girls with the most severe behavioral needs were transferred to a south Lincoln facility. Some girls moved back to a renovated building on the Geneva campus this February, only to be moved to Hastings in March – with youth in the chemical-dependency program there now coming to northeast Lincoln.
Is your head spinning yet?
While HHS is no doubt in a challenging situation, Sen. Sara Howard’s observation that the agency is “flying by the seat of their pants” appears to have merit, given the constantly changing map for residential care in the state. After all, Hastings’ mayor said he received a mere four hours’ notice that the facility in his community was having its mission shift dramatically.
Some of the HHS proposals – including the one to again separate boys and girls onto different campuses – make perfect sense and need to be carried out. But additional oversight by the Legislature, such as the proposed creation of an inspector general position, can only help to ensure the best interests of the youth in this system are met.
These girls and boys will one day be released back into their communities from the YRTCs. The entire state has a stake in the success of these programs – and must advocate for safety and stability for their residents.
