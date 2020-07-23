Editorial, 7/24: Stability, safety key for girls at YRTC

After being moved from Geneva last summer, they were moved to a makeshift setup at the boys’ YRTC in Kearney. Then, the boys and girls with the most severe behavioral needs were transferred to a south Lincoln facility. Some girls moved back to a renovated building on the Geneva campus this February, only to be moved to Hastings in March – with youth in the chemical-dependency program there now coming to northeast Lincoln.

Is your head spinning yet?

While HHS is no doubt in a challenging situation, Sen. Sara Howard’s observation that the agency is “flying by the seat of their pants” appears to have merit, given the constantly changing map for residential care in the state. After all, Hastings’ mayor said he received a mere four hours’ notice that the facility in his community was having its mission shift dramatically.

Some of the HHS proposals – including the one to again separate boys and girls onto different campuses – make perfect sense and need to be carried out. But additional oversight by the Legislature, such as the proposed creation of an inspector general position, can only help to ensure the best interests of the youth in this system are met.

These girls and boys will one day be released back into their communities from the YRTCs. The entire state has a stake in the success of these programs – and must advocate for safety and stability for their residents.

