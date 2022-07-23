Editorial, 7/24: New leadership, new direction for state GOP

There was no “coup d’etat” when delegates ousted Nebraska Republican Party leadership at the state GOP convention in Kearney two weeks ago. Even Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose loyalists were booted out of office or resigned their positions, acknowledged that the insurgents played by the rules.

“That’s how the Republican Party is run,” Ricketts said a few days after the leadership change. “It’s run by the people who show up.”

Those who “showed up” with enough votes to remove State Chairman Dan Welch were something of a coalition of those who felt excluded by the Ricketts-led GOP establishment, some who complained that the party leadership picked sides in the hotly contested GOP gubernatorial primary, favoring the eventual nominee Jim Pillen, who Ricketts endorsed, over the Trump-supported Charles W. Herbster and moderate state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and some “traditional conservatives” who wanted to move the party further to the right.

The complaints that Ricketts had been heavy handed in running the party, for example installing his gubernatorial spokesman Taylor Gage as executive director and that the GOP establishment appeared to favor Pillen while remaining officially neutral, appear to be valid and were certainly enough to power the change that put Lancaster County GOP Chairman Eric Underwood in charge of the state party.

Now, Underwood told a rollout event for the new GOP leadership, “the people will be in charge of the Republican Party” with a voice they didn’t previously possess.

Exactly what that means will remain to be seen. Underwood and the new party leadership are saying the right things – that their goal is to work to put Republicans in office and reiterating their support for Pillen, Rep. Mike Flood and other candidates Ricketts supported in their primaries.

But that voice can also be heard in a move to the right at the Kearney convention, where the Nebraska party appears to be mirroring similar changes in Nevada, Texas and other red states.

Specifically, that can be seen in a resolution that calls for Nebraska to count ballots by hand under continued video surveillance, an apparent endorsement of Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and that voter fraud occurred everywhere. In fact, there is no evidence of any kind of fraud in Nebraska voting, and the GOP resolution only undermines confidence in the electoral system — which is seemingly its purpose.

Plenty of questions remain about the future of the Nebraska GOP:

Will Ricketts, who will be leaving office in five months, continue to be actively involved in the party?

Perhaps more important, will the Ricketts family continue to be the party’s biggest donor — last year, the Rickettses contributed $560,000 to the Nebraska Republican Party – or will they move that cash out of the GOP toward independent expenditures?

Will the upheaval mark a schism within the party, with centrists and more moderate conservatives moving away from the new establishment?

Will the change destabilize the party in fundraising and organization to the point where it could have an impact in November, particularly in legislative elections?

The answers to those questions will, unquestionably, impact the state’s politics and government at all levels as Nebraska’s dominant party moves forward with new leadership and, seemingly, a more populist philosophy.